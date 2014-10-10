Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% by the end of 2025. Due to the new biological therapies in the developmental pipeline, revenue is set to be boosted by these advancements.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major Competitors involved in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus are, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ImmuPharma LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers-Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Lycera, Mylan N.V., Sanofi, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Trinity Biotech, EUROIMMUN AG, bioMérieux SA, Quest, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., to name a few.

The biologics available for autoimmune diseases are increasingly becoming more and more effective and hence are gaining speed and taking over the market share.

Market Drivers

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market is estimated to grow due to the increase in autoimmune diseases prevailing in the regions.

Increasing awareness and disease diagnosis is another major market driver for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Major companies are collaborating with research and development and in turn boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

No recent approved drugs have hit the market

Without approval, innovation cannot come to fruition hence the need for approved drugs to be introduced

Segmentation: Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

By Treatment Type

Antimalarial Drugs

Chloroquine

Hydro chloroquine

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Cytotoxic and Immunosuppressive Drugs

Cyclophosphamide

Methotrexate

Mycophenolate Mofetil

Tacrolimus

Cyclosporine

Biologics

Approved Biologics (BLYS-blockers Belimumab; B-Cell Targeted Therapy)

Off Label Biologics

Others

T-Cell Modulators

B-Cell Modulators

Immunosuppressive and cytotoxic drugs

Pro-inflammatory and cytokine inhibitors

Based on the route of administration, Oral segment represented the lion’s share of market, representing for more than half of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus market in 2017. Intravenous came close at second, achieving a market share of 35% in 2017. The subcutaneous segment is growing at a CAGR 10.4%, during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Based on End – Users, increasing awareness of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, has led to a significant rise in the demand for the treatments of it in hospitals and clinics respectively. New and improved innovations in the field has improved the confidence of physicians and hence helped improve this segment.

Based on Geography, due to the high prevalence already in the region of North America, it is set to hold the biggest share in the market in the forecast period of 2018-2025. Also, major market players related to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, already present in the region is another major factor in the growth of the segment.

Competitive Analysis: Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Treatment Market

Companies already in the market related to this drug are collaborating and innovating constantly, trying to find a collaborative solution to this disease. These collaborative efforts are enhancing the chances of finding a better and effectively permanent solution to it.

