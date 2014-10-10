The House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment report provides strategies, marketers and senior management with critical information to assess the global market. The House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment report covers market characteristics, Size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment report segments global market on the basis of application, type, service, technology and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. The House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment report examines changing regulatory scenario that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

Dust mite allergy is an allergic reaction caused by dust mites which are present in house environment. House dust mites are extremely tiny bugs which have a very adaptive habitat and can live in any climatic condition. Some people with strong immune system do not respond to these mites but people affected by these shows symptoms such as hay fever, running nose, cough and others. Many people also experiences conditions like allergy rhinitis, sinus infections and asthma.

According to WHO, among all the types of respiratory allergies, approximately 70% allergic reactions are associated with house dust mites. The prevalence of allergic rhinitis accounts for approximately 10-25%, worldwide.

Key Market Players: Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Stallergenes Greer, Merck & Co., Inc., Torii Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, Ergomed Plc, Allergy Therapeutics, Circassia, Merck KGaA, ASIT biotech, HAL Allergy B.V., Trio Lifescience Private Limited., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ICB PHARMA, Bayer AG, Sanofi among others.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence rate of allergies caused by house dust mites drives the growth of market

Increasing prevalence of allergic conditions caused by any source such as house dust mites, coupled with adoption of immunoassay as diagnostic test also acts as a market driver

Rising pollution increases the sensitivity to respond for allergic reactions; this is another factor boosting the market growth

Approval of novel therapies and anticipation of immunotherapies for treatment of house dust mite allergic reactions also enhances the market growth

Global House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market is estimated to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. Research and development of novel drugs for treatment of allergy and adoption of using health supplements for improving immunity by people are some opportunities for growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market

By Diagnosis

Skin Prick Test (SPT)

Specific IgE Blood Test

Others

By Therapy Type

Medication Antihistamines Corticosteroids Leukotriene Modifiers Others

Immunotherapy

Nasal Irrigation

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Nasal

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Stallergenes Greer and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. received the marketing approval of Actair, an allergy immunotherapy drug product used for treatment of house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis in Japan. Stallergenes Greer and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. are partner companies and announced New Drug Application submission for the drug in January 2017. This approval will provide an effective treatment for house dust mite (HDM) induced allergic rhinitis in Japan and will expand the business of both the pharmaceutical companies

In March 2017, Merck & Co., Inc. received the U. S. FDA approval for Odactra, an anti-allergy drug used for treatment of house dust mite induced nasal inflammation (allergic rhinitis) in adults. The drug is present in oral dosage form and is administered sublingually. This novel drug will provide a quality treatment to people suffering from house dust mite induced rhinitis and expands the business of the company

Competitive Analysis:

Global house dust mite allergy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global house dust mite allergy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

