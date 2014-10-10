Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chip-on-board light emitting diodes market are OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD, Cree, Inc, EVERLIGHT, Tridonic, Sharp Devices Europe., ProPhotonix, Luminus, Inc., Bridgelux, Inc., LG INNOTEK., SAMSUNG, Trans-Lux Corporation, NICHIA CORPORATION, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Havells India Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V, molex, TongYiFang, Component Distributors Inc., and others.

The Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.67%.

Global Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes Market By Application (Illumination, Automotive, Backlighting, Others, High Brightness Lighting)

Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization and industrialization will drive the market growth

Rising demand for energy efficient lighting technique will also propel the market growth

Technological advancement and development in chip-on-board light emitting diodes will also boost the market growth

Increasing government support is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the chip-on-board light emitting diodes is the factor hampering the market growth

Complexity associated with the manufacturing of chip-on-board light emitting diodes will also act as a restrain for this market

Lack of awareness about COB LED will also contribute as a factor restraining the market growth.

The Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

