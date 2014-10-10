This Patch Based Wound Healing Products research report includes the profiles of the key companies are KCI Licensing, Inc; Medline Industries, Inc; 3M; ConvaTec Inc.; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Smith & Nephew, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Coloplast Pty Ltd; Mölnlycke Health Care AB.; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Reapplix A/S.; Cardinal Health; BSN medical.; Kerecis.; Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd; NanoVibronix; among others.along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

Global patch based wound healing products market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Segmentation: Global Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market

Global Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market By Formulation (Povidone-iodine, Silver, Collagen, Others), Application (Chronic Wounds, Acute Wounds), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market

The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demand for instant wound healing products and availability of advanced dressing products are the factor for the market growth.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of chronic diseases will enhance the market growth

Increasing burn injuries is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising number of surgical procedures will also contribute as a market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of the treatment will restrict the growth of this market

Unfavourable reimbursement policies is another factor restricting the market growth

Market Definition: Global Patch Based Wound Healing Products Market

A wound is a type of injury which occurs quickly in which the skin is removed, cut and perforated. There are different wound products available as per the need of the different wounds. A wound requires proper healing and care so that risk associated with the infection can be reduced. Patch based wound healing products uses different formulation such as povidone- iodine, collagen, silver among others. They are widely used in applications such as acute wounds and chronic wounds.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, 3M announced the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries. This acquisition advances our company in Medical Solutions and advances our growth strategy to provide integrated medical and surgical wound care solutions to improve outcomes and improve the experience of patients and providers

In December 2016, NanoVibronix announced that they have received approval from Health Canada for their WoundShield device. WoundShield is an ultrasonic patch-based device which improves local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation to promote the regeneration of soft tissues. They are using low-frequency ultrasound waves to improve wound healing, prevent the formation of biofilms and interfere with colonization of bacteria

Competitive Analysis:

Global patch based wound healing products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patch based wound healing products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

