Global Piezoelectric Materials market 2019-2025 Overview

The report covers the global piezoelectric materials market trends for a period ranging from 2015-2025. The global piezoelectric materials market report presents a qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, value chain, regulatory framework and trade statistics. The global piezoelectric materials market growth has been detailed out for the different segments. Additionally, the global piezoelectric materials market share for each of these segments has been encompassed in the study.

The global piezoelectric materials market size is estimated to be worth USD 1.68 billion by 2025. Piezoelectric materials assist in performing a number of crucial functions such as maintaining the airflow across the wings and maintain the airflow during flight take off and landings, controlling engine vibrations, ice formations on wings and also in a number of sensors. The numerous applications that piezoelectric materials held in the aerospace and defense sector are expected to propel the market during the forecast period.

The global piezoelectric material size has been greatly benefited from the continuous development of these materials resulting in the availability of a wide range of products ranging from those for everyday usage to more specialized devices such as ultrasonic imaging, heart monitors, military guidance systems and hydrophones among others. The intended usage of piezoelectric materials determine the special requirements while producing piezoelectric materials. These special requirements include high mechanical and electrical strength, moisture resistance, the low effect of temperature variations, and high-quality faction.

Piezoelectric materials can be either categorized as single crystals occurring naturally as minerals or produced artificially (quartz, Rochelle salt, ammonium, and potassium dihydrogen phosphate, lithium niobate, germanium selenite, silicon selenite,), or as piezoelectric ceramics. The global piezoelectric materials market share was composed majorly of revenue from ceramics which generated approximately 60% of the overall market. Piezoelectric ceramics are the most commonly used materials in industrial applications primarily due to size, shock reliability, and cost advantages. Ceramics offer a wide frequency range, which is appropriate for numerous applications and specific design needs without having to compromise on the performance.

Based on the global piezoelectric materials market trends for various geographies, the industry was dominated by Asia Pacific, generating 40.8% of the total revenues in 2017. The primary piezoelectric materials market trends driving the demand in this region is the large size of the consumer goods industry as well as the automotive industries. These two industries constituted nearly 62% of the overall piezoelectric market share in 2017. The strong GDP growth, a double-digit average wage growth coupled with an increasing consumer class looking to improve their quality of life has pushed the consumption of new consumer product categories. This is expected to directly drive the global piezoelectric materials market growth during the forecast period. APC International, Harris Corp., PI Ceramic, Morgan Technical Ceramics, and Solvay are some of the key players operating within the global piezoelectric materials market.

Key segments of the global piezoelectric materials market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Ceramics

Polymers

Composites

Others

Applications Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Actuators

Sensors

Motors

Acoustic devices

Generators

SONAR

Transducers

Others

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Automotive

Healthcare

Information & Telecom

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

North America

US

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

