The global caviar market analysis also covers details of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The global caviar market size report also covers profiling of the key companies that account for considerable caviar market share. Black caviar market and snail caviar market trends have also been taken into consideration while estimating the global market trends. US caviar market has also been discussed in detail in the study.

The global caviar market is projected to grow with significant CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The global caviar market size was estimated to be valued around USD 560.6 million by 2025. Caviar is among the most valued delicacies which are produced from the roe of sturgeon species. The high brand reputation of caviar as a priced delicacy is the key driver of the global caviar market demand.

Caviar is derived from the roe of sturgeon species of fish which are primarily found across the Caspian Sea and nearby rivers. Caviar, which is lightly salted fish eggs, has a long history of being priced delicacy. Due to geographic proximity, caviar was earlier produced in Mediterranean and Eurasia, primarily in Russia and Iran. The caviar is known for its unique taste that gives the feel of a fresh ocean. Pure caviar is derived from sturgeon fish species such as Beluga, Russian and Stellate.

9 Interesting Facts About Caviar

Caviar is a delicacy exquisitely composed of salt-cured roe of the Acipenseridae family. Caviar is majorly considered as a delicacy and it is eaten with an attractive additional details into it. The interesting fact lies where the caviar can be pasteurized or non-pasteurized with low economic value and low culinary. Caviar generally refers to roe from the specific type of fish that is usually found in the northern parts of the world in the Caspian Sea and black sea. Depending on the country, caviar is more likely considerably used to describe roe of other fish such as whitefish, steelhead, lumpfish, trout, and salmon.

If you take yourself as a health conscious human, and look forward to gain health benefits in any eatable item then caviar has a lot things to discuss on. Caviar is considered as one of the effective source of minerals and vitamins including omega 3, which certainly helps to boost circulatory systems and immune system of a human body. One serving caviar has an adult’s daily requirement of taking Vitamin B12. Caviar holds nutrients such as Vitamin A, B6, Iron, Selenium, and Magnesium.

Discussing about how it looks, caviar has a tiny black pearls which offers a luxurious look with a taste of refined flavor, and graceful texture.

We have come up with some interesting mysterious facts of Caviar:

Caviar is less expensive

Caviar is average in price as it is neither cheap nor expensive. According to the budget reports, in the recent years, caviar prices has fallen down as there has been a crucial movements occurred in aquaculture. Domestically it has made farmed sturgeon more available and affordable in pricing. Moreover, in 19th century, United States was responsible for a severe drop in pricing of caviar when lake sturgeon was found plentiful.

Caviar has always been considered as a high-end product due to its origin from a rare species and unique taste. Caviar is widely used in European and North American cuisine where it is used as a spread, appetizer, or garnish. Increasing consumer purchasing power across the globe is one of the major scenarios that has driven demand for delicacies such as caviar. Change of consumer behavior towards high-end products has propelled caviar’s demand in household segment. The shift in consumer lifestyle has also led to trends such as increased dine out culture, exposure to international cuisine is also propelling demand for authentic foods and dishes. These are some of the key factors to propel the caviar market size over the forecast period.

Caviar being a high-end product, pricing of the product is significantly high. But as the demand has also been very high, much of the caviar was being illegally traded in the past few decades. The dramatic decline of sturgeon species gained international attention towards overexploitation of these species. This led to the imposition of stringent regulations on sturgeon sales which are regulated by CITES. Owing to these factors, substitutes of caviar such as soy pearls, vendace caviar, lumpfish roe, and faux caviar are being adopted that are projected to act as an impediment to the global caviar market size.

The continuous decline in sturgeon population coupled with rising demand across the globe has led to the adoption and implementation of innovative ways of caviar production. Sturgeon farming, a term coined for the production of caviar from aquaculture is one of the key trends in the market which is viewed as a sustainable solution to the declining sturgeon population. Caviar producers are also getting inclined towards aquaculture production and related techniques. These trends are projected to significantly shape the global caviar market size in coming years.

The global caviar market size was dominated by Europe and North America. High adoption of caviar as a delicacy is the key factor for the demand. Europe and North America together accounted for more than 65% of the global caviar market share in 2017. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness significant growth with CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. Increasing consumer spending on luxurious products is driving the caviar market size in the region.

The caviar market analysis indicated that caviar is a fragmented industry with the presence of players such as The Caviar Co., Agroittica Lombarda SPA, Delicatessen Snailex s.r.o, Caviar of France, Sterling Caviar LLC, and Caviar Blanc.

