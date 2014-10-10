Increase in Diabetic Population Globally

Diabetes is a chronic disorder occurred when the pancreas stops creating insulin required for body or when the body stops using insulin-produced by the pancreas. Obesity, smoking, high blood pressure and physical activity are the main factors responsible for the complications in diabetes. Once diabetes is diagnosed, it can be treatment for a lifetime.. However, the rise in diabetic population drives this market by increasing the use of continuous glucose monitoring devices. By using continuous glucose monitoring systems, blood glucose level can be analyzed at different intervals of time. Particular readings recorded into diabetes management software with the help of a wireless network will help patients understand the disease and help to manage it effectively. As per research, diabetes is the seventh leading reason for death in the U.S. Increase in the use of continuous glucose monitoring devices helps to upsurge the growth of global continuous glucose monitoring market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/101

Continuous Glucose Monitoring system provides information to detect: 1) hypoglycemia about to happen 2) hyperglycemic and hypoglycemic excursions 3) variations in the level of glucose. CGM is helpful for a medical provider to make an adjustment for therapy and patient to control the glucose level. However, systems can be divided into personal CGM (provides real-time glucose data) and professional CGM (provides only retrospective glucose data).

The global continuous glucose monitoring market size was valued at $xx Million in 2016. It is expected to reach $xx Million with a significant CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. Continuous glucose monitoring systems are used to automatically track blood glucose levels during the day and night. With the help of a continuous glucose monitoring system one can review changes in the glucose level over a period of few days or hours. Seeing the glucose levels real time can help balance physical activities, medicines, and food throughout the day. They are useful in detecting the changes in glucose level preventing hypoglycemic circumstances.

Continuous glucose monitoring system measures the presence of glucose inside the body. With the help of tiny sensors, equipment’s collect information in different ways. The sensor is placed under the belly skin in painless and quick manner or can be attached to the arm. The transmitter sends information to a wireless pager that can be clipped on a belt. If the sugar level drops to a dangerous level, the monitor represents it by an alarm. Easy handling, availability and user friendliness is helping continuous glucose monitoring market size expand globally.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-market

Professional CGM:

Professional CGM provides CGM data obtained through healthcare provider equipment and downloads the readings after they are collected. As per research, Endocrine Society recommends professional CGM beneficial in adults with diabetes to detect dawn phenomenon, assist in managing therapies of diabetes, postprandial hyperglycemia, and nocturnal hypoglycemia. Different professional CGM used in the market:

iPro2: This device stores and calculates glucose reading every 5 minutes. It is cordless and requires minimum training or interaction with patients. It is inserted, downloaded and activated in simple steps. However, the stopping station can be linked to a computer that contains software called, Carelink iPro software. Patients can also use iPro2 myLog App to track events useful for interpreting data such as diet, blood glucose levels, and activity.

Personal CGM:

Personal CGM not only shows glucose level but may alert patient for hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia or change in glucose rate. By using this information, patients can take decisions to spend less time in hyperglycemic or hypoglycemic ranges and more time in the normal range of glucose. Personal CGM used in the market are:

Dexcom G5 Mobile: Dexcom G5 mobile allows users to get the glucose monitoring data and provides sensor accuracy and alerts through smart device and data can be shared using Dexcom Share App.

However, due to the advancements in technology, use of CGM for keeping the individual healthy throughout the life propels the growth of global continuous glucose monitoring industry.

Benefits of Continuous Glucose Monitoring System:

CGM system records and senses glucose levels, whether it is falling or rising.

CGM system helps in checking glucose levels easily, without numerous fingerstick testing connected with traditional blood glucose monitors.

Diabetes-related treatment decisions must be taken on the basis of fingerstick reading. CGM will require only one fingerstick reading to be used for measurement.

Regional Overview:

North America is anticipated to lead the global continuous glucose monitoring market share. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the largest CAGR in the coming years. The occurrence of disease in developing countries such as China and India are propelling the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring industry.

Key Players:

Companies involved in the manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring industry are Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., Medtrum Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Glycens, Senseonics, Nemaura Medical, Inc. and Insulet Corporation, evolving the continuous glucose monitoring market size.

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/101

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6068

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com