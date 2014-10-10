The global biodegradable Polymers industry is competitive in nature. Leading producers operating in this industry are NatureWorks, BASF, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, weforyou Group, Synbra Technology, Novamont, and Arkema. Over the past few years, consumption of biodegradable Polymers has been less than production by virtue of high prices as compared to conventional Polymerss. However, declining starch and polylactic acid prices followed by a plastic ban in Europe and North America have increased manufacturers attention towards biodegradable Polymerss. Growing packaging industry followed by eco-friendly characteristics of biodegradable Polymerss is expected to gain market expansion over the coming years.

Biodegradable Polymers Bound To Make An Impact On Your Business

Biodegradable Polymers

The biodegradable polymer is a type of polymer which can be decomposed by bacteria. These type of polymers are degraded by the micro-organism in a suitable period so that biodegradable polymers and its degraded products do not produce any severe effects on the environment. They degrade through oxidation and enzymatic hydrolysis. The decomposition reactions contains hydrolysis (either enzymatically comprised or by the non-enzymatic process) to non-toxic tiny molecules that can be metabolized by or can be evacuated from the body.

Examples of Biodegradable Polymers

Lactic acid is widely used and a well-known biopolymer in a number of industries. It occurs in two forms such as d-lactic acid and L-lactic acid. They can be formed in two ways, either chemically or biologically. In the biological process, the fermentation of the carbohydrates is done by fungi or Lactobacillus (bacteria). Lactic acid can also be formed by chemical chain reactions. One may experience this reaction in the body with tired muscles. Scientifically lactic acid is mostly used to produce cosmetic.

PHA (Polyhdroxyalkanoates) are a group of intracellular biopolymers manufactured by several bacteria as energy storage granules and intracellular carbon. PHAs are used in the industry of medical and packaging because of their biodegradability. A number of biodegradable polymers are sub-goods of petroleum resources. Aliphatic co-polyesters, polycaprolactone, and aromatic co-polyesters are some types of petroleum-related polyesters. All such polyesters are lenient resources at room temperature.

Biodegradable Polymers: A Multifaceted Solution

Recent trends in biodegradable polymers specify noteworthy improvements in terms of distinctive design strategies and manufacturing to deliver advanced polymers with comparably high performance. Though, there is a huge number of shortfalls in terms of cost of manufacturing and technology especially in the case of several environmental pollution applications. Therefore, there is a necessity to have an innovative perception of the properties, design, and utilities of such polymers with a view to emerging strategies for upcoming improvements.

