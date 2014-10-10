The U.S. post-acute care market is expected to reach USD 481.08 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the study period. The health care industry is evolving and growing at a fast pace. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, home healthcare is projected to grow at an incredible growth rate by 2026. The main contributing factor to the growth of the home healthcare services the United States and its states is due to the growing aging population. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, people in the age bracket of 65 will grow from 43 million in 2012 to over 85 million in 2050. With this growth in the old age population, the demand of home health services is expected to grow.

Procedures To Align Post-Acute Care Success

Patients of healthcare facilities often undergo transfer to various multiple care sites. Many a times, such transfers lead to the adverse outcomes for organizations and patients involving hospitalization. This intensifies the apprehension for hospitals and the facilities of acute care, in the procedure of regulating the shifts of industry from value-based to fee-based models of reimbursements.

On giving the pressures, timing is not good for hospitals and long-term post-acute care providers to take part to assist in improving care coordination, patient experience, patient outcome and care delivery. Many organizations approve the common goals finding the correct path.

Assess Referral Patterns

Program of Hospital Readmissions Reduction (HRR) started in hospitals with high rates of Medicare readmissions are becoming financially penalized. However, idea behind the program is hospitals are taking care of patients not sending to post-acute environment impulsively. If patient discharging the hospital are healed properly or educating for maintaining the care and probable to witness recurrence or readmit.

However, the Medicare case reimbursement is at risk and hospitals are paying close attention on patients after leaving the walls of hospital. For acute facilities, HRR encourage the change in procedures. Hospitals are referring the patient to LTPAC organization in the geographic area.

Create strategic relationships

It is predictable that after hospitalization, many patients wish to go home. It’s the first choice that inclines to be the affordable option for person. Progressively, hospitals are paying close attention to the characteristics of patient to recognize if the patient should go home, or patient will serve on going to inpatient rehabilitation facility, and receive huge rehabilitation services or skilled nursing facility on receiving the nursing care.

Importance Of Post-Acute Care In Healthcare Industry

Nowadays, many healthcare leaders are juggling with opportunities and demands of a transforming market. Many new participants are disrupting the rank and traditional vendors are reinventing themselves. Care and payment models are changing. Post-acute care is nothing but a range of services which accomplish the care offered by an acute care hospital after major injury or illness. These services are needed by those patients who are not in life-threatening condition for longer time, but still demand better quality services and care for a fast recovery. This type of patients are generally settled to post-acute care such as hospice centers & home health, SNFs (Skilled Nursing Facilities),

