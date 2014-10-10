Cancer: A major national concern in America

Cancer is one of the most important health problem and the most costly illness in the United States. It is also regarded as having a heavy out-of-pocket health care costs which is often physically and emotionally difficult for those living with it. For people suffering with cancer, the yearly out of pocket expenditures is USD 1,061 which is approximately three times more as compared to people without it i.e. USD 375. These surplus expenditures particularly become burdensome for low income category which end up paying a higher amount for health care. Also the people having cancer and having annual income below USD 20,000.0 spend approximately 9% of their annual income on healthcare as compared to 1% expenditure by people having cancer and annual income of USD 55,000. With the rising number of cancer detection cases and burden of healthcare expenditure, cancer insurance can help to provide a financial cushion to help through the time of need and recovery.

Is Cancer Insurance Plan The Best Way To Treat Cancer?

Planning a treatment or health insurance for serious ailments is always a difficult task. But if there is a family history of any medical conditions like cancer, the risk is high and whether your basic insurance plan will cover it or not is also a concern. Cancer treatments can be extremely expensive and in such cases, cancer insurance policy will give peace of mind.

There are several companies providing cancer insurance plans which is beneficial to the individual detected with cancer. Some of the best available are:

Cigna- Cigna offers cancer policy that provides detailed coverage starting at more than USD 20 per month, with total benefit payments present in amounts extending from more than USD 5500 to USD 100000. Individual and family coverage options are present for ages 18-99, involving coverage for cancer reappearance. Two types of cancer policies are present: cancer care treatment policy and total payment policy. Advantages are involved for hospitalization and surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, rehabilitative therapy, family care & hospice care like pet and child care expenses.

MetLife- MetLife cancer policies are accessible through the program advantage and offer the coverage in total payment for hospitalization, cancer treatments, cancer recurrence, initial diagnosis and annual screenings. Premium payments is mechanically removed from the payroll. There is no requirement of an examination for receiving coverage and the definite renewable.

CANCER INSURANCE- REFINING PATIENTS ACCESS TO CANCER TREATMENTS

The fee of cancer care in the US is more than $125 billion per annum and is anticipated to upsurge by almost 40% by the end of 2020. The mounting costs of treatment has been attributed to the elderly population, augmented diagnosis of cancer & advanced medications targeted at particular molecules over cancer cells. A number of these new medicines radically improve the treatment of cancer, also it is frequently debated that solutions to the costs matters need to preserve the development of revolutionary therapies.

