Technological advancements such as real-time engine diagnostics, GPS tracking, fatigue alert, and drive lane assist are changing the current driving experience and penetration of such features in mid-range vehicles is expected to boost the market for vehicle telematics.

The global market of vehicle telematics is anticipated to rise over the forecast period on the account of growing security related concerns among the consumer. Thus, rising demand for constant motoring of fuel-efficiency as well as car tracking will probably drive the vehicle telematics market growth in upcoming years. Some other major factors expected to fuel the market growth is augmenting usage of smart-phones & tablets and government safety and regulations and guidelines supporting the usage of telematics. Moreover, rising demand for fixed vehicle telematics systems in personal as well as commercial vehicles is also having positive impact over the market.

Vehicle Telematics Analysis For Fleet Management

This whitepaper provides detailed information of the adoption of vehicle telematics for fleet management. It helps to understand the comprehensive analysis of how the automotive telematics integrates informatics and telecommunication to provide several services across different verticals. This whitepaper also includes details on actual working model for the vehicle telematics in order to provide better understanding to users. The whitepaper helps to understand how various services and solutions are used for monitoring and tracking vehicles.

Manage Your Fleet Operations Through Vehicle Telematics

What is Vehicle Telematics?

Telematics is a process of monitoring vehicles such as a cars, trucks, ships, and heavy equipment for location and motion. By integrating a GPS system and onboard diagnostics it is possible to monitor and map the movement of any vehicle.

Integrating communication with telematics and 3G networks can be used to forward both communication and data between the vehicle and the central management system.

Telematics is basically used in the automotive industry to perform operations, telematics can include wireless communications, telecommunications, electrical engineering, vehicular technologies, road transportation, and computer science.

How Telematics works

Data received by the telematics device, such as vehicle speed, GPS position, the g-force which is measured by the default accelerometer, are sent to the data center. Then the data gets decoded. A wide range of data can be put together with the help of telematics device and the sensor or hardware, such as speed, position, trip time/distance, driving, and harsh braking, idling, fuel consumption, seat belt, battery voltage, vehicle fault, and other related data.

Best Solution To Improve Your Fleet Management

This study provides a detailed scenario of the applications and solutions of vehicle telematics for fleet management. It also helps to understand the comprehensive analysis of how automotive telematics smartly integrates informatics and telecommunication. The case study helps to understand how various services and solutions used for monitoring and tracking the vehicle function. Telematics generally refers to the combination of informatics and telecommunication that has made many things possible in the field of logistics, transportation, and automobile. It has dramatically changed the way one travels thus by bridging the big gap between transportation and its efficient management.

