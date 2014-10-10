Alpha-amylase is mostly utilized as the significant constituent for the production of baked goods in increasing sugar and the content of dextrin in the complete product. Growth in the importance of enzymes like functional additives in the applications of food & beverage on the basis of accrediting features involving self-stabilization effects and good emulsification properties is projected to show the critical factors in the coming years.

Alpha Amylase: Characteristics And Applications

Alpha amylase are important enzymes that are used fragments of starch molecules and further produce dextrins. Alpha amylase is widely used to ensure its wide range of applications across various industries. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware towards various environmental issues and hence use of alpha amylase is a good substitute to chemical catalysts. The universal nature and easy production process has made this compound preferable by all. This white paper studies the various aspects of alpha amylase, its formation and industrial applications. Read more……………….

Alpha Amylase: An Essential Digestive Component

There has been considerable innovation in the field of nutritional science and hence the resultant effects on our daily eating habits. There is a general awareness about growing importance of the carbohydrates that play an active and important role in overall health. An important part of this process is nutrient absorption (malabsorption) process. Amylase Enzymes helps in absorption of nutrients from the food you eat. Lipase helps humans in digestion of fats and protease helps you digest proteins and helps in breaking down carbohydrates.

So what role does alpha amylase enzyme play?

In the critical process of digestive enzymes, alpha amylase plays an important part. It is also known as the salivary amylase that breaks down starch into smaller digestible sugar components. Alpha amylase are available in humans from two sources viz., the pancreas and salivary glands present in the mouth. The amylase works by converting carbohydrates into simple sugar that is used to provide energy to the body. The process initiates from mouth during the chewing of food process. While chewing only the amylase starts working towards breaking the food into smaller parts which is further neutralized by various gastric acid in the stomach. Through this process the converted starch goes to the smaller intestine after absorbing the starch component.

Alpha Amylases’ Extensive Impact On The Bakery Industry

This study focuses on use of alpha amylase in the rapidly changing industrial scenario for the food and beverages industries. Alpha amylase is extensively used in the food and beverage industry to fulfill the growing consumer demands. Alpha-amylase is used in glucose syrup production and further used in the various distillation processes. Alpha enzymes are also used in production of many other food products like fruits and vegetables, dairy, bakery and confectionaries and oils and fats.

