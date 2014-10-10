The global telemedicine market is growing due to increased application in the Asia Pacific region. The market is growing due to increased application in healthcare sector. With the help of telemedicine, the geographical barriers for special treatments would be reduced as assistance can be given quickly on phone. Furthermore it will also reduce the transportation cost for the family members. The telemedicine market is emerging a critical component in the healthcare crisis sector promising to reinvent the current healthcare pattern. Telemedicine helps in overcoming the geographical barrier in the health care sector.

Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/785

How Telemedicine Is Transforming The Healthcare Industry

This white paper provides an in-depth analysis of the telemedicine process in healthcare segment at remote locations. It also covers the requirements of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in order to provide better telemedicine service. This white paper will help understand the services, applications, and drawbacks of the telemedicine process. It also focuses on how the telemedicine service is convenient for both provider and patient. This whitepaper represents how the communication between the physician and patient has changed the face of the treatment. In telemedicine service, communication is done via a secure video call which saves time as well as the treatment cost.

Read more…………

Telemedicine: A New Approach For Healthcare Delivery

Telemedicine is a tool also referred as “e-health” or “telehealth” allows health care specialists to diagnose, evaluate and treat patients in remote locations through telecommunication technology. Telemedicine lets patients access all medical facilities quickly, efficiently in remote locations. With telemedicine system, patients and doctors can share information in real-time from one computer to another. Telemedicine service makes the use of electronic devices and software to provide healthcare services to patients at different locations. This technology is frequently used for management of chronic diseases, follow-up visits, specialist consultation, medication management, and other services which can be provided through secure video and audio communication.

What services are delivered through Telemedicine?

Primary health care and related services for specialist care could need consultation between primary care professional and their consultation with the specialist of the patient. This may happen through live video or with telemedicine service to save and send diagnostic images, video with patient’s data, and other.

Patient monitoring at different locations, which comprises home health services. Electronic devices used to save and forward patient information remotely to the home health service or diagnostic testing service. The information may contain the patient’s vital signs, such as ECG information, blood tests, or any other diagnostic information of a patient. The services delivered through telehealth supplement services offered by visiting nurses.

Medical and health information for customers may comprise the use of electronic devices or the internet, that let consumers access health related information and online discussion groups to engage in end-to-end support.

Get addition insights at our blog at: “https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/telemedicine-a-new-approach-for-healthcare-delivery”

Importance Of Telemedicine In Healthcare Industry

This study highlights a detailed analysis of the requirements and benefits of Telemedicine in the healthcare segment in remote and rural areas. It also covers the need for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for a better telemedicine process and the actual process, applications, and drawbacks of telemedicine services. This case study will help you understand how telemedicine services are convenient for both doctors and patients emphasizing more on how the communication between a patient and doctor has changed the face of certain treatments.

Access the complete case study on “https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/case-studies/importance-of-telemedicine-in-healthcare-industry”

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6068

Email: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com