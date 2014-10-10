The global online recruitment is expected to reach 409 million units and to be valued at USD 39 billion by 2025. Online recruitment is considered to be a revolution spreading all over the world for job hunters and employers. The market grew as e-recruitment is considered to be the latest system that is increasing the efficiency in the hiring process. Further, players in the established markets such as India, China and the United States have made substantial efforts in increasing the awareness about e-recruitment through online advertisements, thus driving the growth of the global online recruitment market.

Online Recruitment System To Improve Organizational Staffing

Online recruitment, also called as E-Recruitment is the process of recruiting potential candidates for required job positions, by using the internet. Currently, many organizations are making use of online recruitment processes to reach out to a number of job hunters and hire skilled candidate for them. This process takes less time than the traditional recruitment process. Online recruitment includes the overall process of finding the potential candidates, evaluating, interviewing and recruiting them according to the job requirements. Read More…….

Find Your Best Candidate Through Online Recruitment Solution

Online recruitment is a method of matching people to suitable jobs by using the Internet. Basically, it is all about advertising of job vacancies on corporate websites or job sites. This process may generate a lot of responses from job seekers. Nowadays, many companies make use of the online platforms to reach a number of job seekers and hire the best talent for the organization at a less cost, than the physical recruitment process. The implementation of online recruitment procedure allows an organization to easily recognize the number of processes involved.

Features of Online recruitment Service

Ability to post vacancies that are available on websites

User-friendly for entire administrative requirements

Applicant and job tracking

Ability to house all information required for the requirement process

Rank and Assess all the applicants

Report generator

Provides a schedule to aid with interviewing

Impacts Of Online Recruitment Process On Businesses.

Nowadays, industries are becoming more online-based while dealing the HR management activities. A number of companies prefer online-recruitment solutions to pick and attract best fit potential candidates also, online career portals have a huge number of qualified candidates that fit every role. Addressing the efficiency of the online recruitment process and generating solutions for difficulties that online recruitment process pose is a major focus of study these days. This study highlights the effectiveness of online recruitment and also determines the phase of recruitment in which organizations get more benefits by using the internet and the HR executives train themselves for better.

