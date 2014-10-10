Global Augmented Analytics Market Demonstrated High Growth Potential with Surged Adoption across BFSI and Retail Sectors

Aiming absolute transparency and better return on investments across major business operations of disparate sizes, adoption of sophisticated technologies such as augmented analytics has witnessed surged adoption across enterprises. Augmented analytics is a complicated yet well directed amalgamation of complex procedures such as data sharing, business intelligence, and data analytics for advanced automation in data generation. Global augmented analytics market stood at a staggering 4.99 billion in 2018 and is expected to be worth 35.35 billion clocking at a CAGR of over 32.3% by 2025, affirms a new business intelligence report titled, ‘Global Augmented Analytics Market by Component, End-User, and Organization Size, Forecast, 2019-25’, added to its burgeoning online data archive.

With a sling of significant acquisition initiatives, the most recent one being, Tableau acquisition, Salesforce is eying revolutionary transformations in the gamut of augmented analytics. With a demonstrated history of successful use cases of augmented analytics services Salesforce has emerged as the most leading solutions provider of augmented analytics, in a recently conducted survey by research and analysis veteran, Gartner. Consistent expansion endeavors coupled with service up-gradation and improvements by leading companies are estimated to fetch in tremendous growth scope in global augmented analytics market in forthcoming years.

As cloud based augmented analytics solutions are cost efficient, with several industry stalwarts specifically offering these services, it is thus estimated that cloud based augmented analytics solutions will remain highly sought after through the forecast span.

Business enterprises have adopted AA to drive technological disruption. Chevron Corp. is an early adopter of Google’s AutoML technology. The technology was designed to aid users who lack of machine learning expertise to create and analytical models. Chevron’s seismic imaging and processing team implemented alpha version of AutoML Vision image analysis tool to see through internal documents to evolve new opportunities for oil drilling. To segregate documents that have spatial information related to prospective oil locations in the Gulf of Mexico, the Chevron team started a search on geologic map to emphasize documents that contains embedded map images. The next step is to run an analytic model built on AutoML Vision which was created in a way that identify 60 plus geologic labels on the map images.

Google Cloud has heavily invested in security and augmented intelligence. The main goal behind creating Google Cloud to reduce the barrier of entry and make artificial intelligence tools accessible to the largest community of researchers, businesses and developers. Cloud AutoML will aid artificial intelligence experts to be more productive, discover new fields and assist less-skilled engineers to create powerful artificial intelligence systems

