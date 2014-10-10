Global lawful interception market is segmented into the component, communication technology, solution, network technology, end-user, and region. Based on the component, the lawful interception market is divided into routers, switch, mediation devices, intercept access point, management server, gateways, and handover interface. On the basis of communication technology, the market is divided into file transfer, data downloads, digital pictures, facsimile, text messaging, video and voice communication. On considering the solution, the market is divided into services, software, and devices. By network technology, the market is divided into mobile data communication, mobile voice telephony, integrated services for digital network (ISDN), public switched telephone network (PSTN), digital subscriber line (DSL), worldwide interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Voice-Over-Internet Protocol (VoIP). On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into enterprises and government.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of global lawful interception market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America holds the largest lawful interception market share.

Lawful interception is the process through which government authorities can request for private communications related to any individual or organization from the service providers. This is an important step in solving legal cases especially, criminal and for monitoring activities carried out by the intelligence agencies. Lawful interception works along with telecomm operators and other communication providers. Various government rules and regulations are imposed to maintain transparency and to avoid fraudulent activities at national and international levels. The report discusses in detail how various service providers help authorities practicing and using lawful interception legally.

Architecture and for lawful interception

The architecture of lawful interception is dependent on the type of country and vendor. Generally there is a set of logical and physical requirement that helps in understanding the common terms being used. There is a distinct separation in the architecture between the IP networks and the network used for the distribution process of the information. There is a need for protecting the interface between various production line and various law enforcement systems. Lawful interception should ideally consists of three basic components as mentioned below

Capture system: A high speed network device that is created to capture 100% of link traffic with the help of taps, analyze the content and then send the desired information to the next stage which is the mediation system.

Lawful interception and security

Fundamentally, the concept of someone being able to hear your conversation or read your private communication is a troublesome thought. This is the reason why lawful interception came into picture. Citizens are wary towards government authorities intercepting their communication in any form. This is rightly so, as intrusion an ethical concern.

Recently, lawful interception has grown from an undefined and not understood concept to a clearly defined set of laws and regulations that have worked towards creating a framework under which LEAs and various intelligence agencies operate. The legal framework of LI is considered as an integral part for solving crimes and identifying terrorist activates before they occur.

Lawful interception is the legal sanction to grant access to private communications. It is a security process in which the service provider or the telecom operator provides the law officers intercepted communication of private individuals and organizations. Lawful interception (LI) is a legal requirement across states and is influenced by various technological innovations. The concept of lawful interception is as old as the telecom technology. Lawful interception is widely used by various law forces to keep a track of criminal activities along with solving of criminal cases.

