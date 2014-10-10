Report Description

The global lubricants market growth is also driven rapidly by the stringent rules and regulations standardized by the governments across the world. The guidelines standardized by the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) have drastically reduced the carbon emissions from vehicles as per the Clean Air Act, applied from October 2008 and has increased the value and demand for fuel-efficient cars. The new age of digitalization has promoted the sales of intelligent and connected cars with joint electronic systems which imply safety and control for purchasers. The global lubricants market size is predicted to benefit from this development and the consumer demand for upgraded passenger cars with efficient functioning will be on a rise.

The global lubricants market size is predicted to grow to a value of $ xx billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

New Technologies Inspired Lubricants And Its Uses

The main goal of lubricants is to reduce mechanical friction and provide protection against any wear & tear to augment the run-time and protect the raw materials in machines. Therefore, the movement of two bearing surfaces can only be made frictionless with lubricants. According to the current situation, sustainability, conservation of energy & resources and reducing harmful emissions are the important concerns of the environment and the main driving force in the market, especially automobile industry. In addition, lubricants are majorly attracting the awareness of people at a faster speed, supporting the sustainability goals of green, social and economic regions. Lubricants are contributing to sparing the resources use and sustainability.

According to a scientific research, greater than 1% of a gross domestic product can be accumulated based on energy in technologically advanced financial prudence in the western regions, if the current data of tribology, particularly a science of wear, friction and lubrication, continued functioning to the procedures of lubrication. Despite the other key applications involving hydraulic or turbines structures, inner combustion engines, industrialized & vehicle gearboxes, compressors have wide applications that demand lubricants and it is demonstrated by several types of greases or different lubricants meant for the procedure of chip-free metalworking and chip-forming.

Evolutionary Transformation Of Lubricants Into Eco-friendly Lubricants

The ‘go green’ revolution has impacts many aspects of our lives making us think how, when and why. For most of us it is a lifestyle or business choice to behave in an environment friendly manner and it certainly differs from business to business, person to person and government to government. The common terms that define green are, recyclable, renewable, reusable, energy conserving, waste reducing and less toxic or nontoxic.

Artificial Intelligence: Transforming The Lubricants Industry

In today’s world, lubricants are playing a major role in the functioning and protection of machines and raw materials in major industrial sectors. As there is a decrease in the prices of oil, companies are using technologically advanced innovations like artificial intelligence for creating a base for enduring success. In this study, the cases discussed will describe the use of artificial intelligence and machine language in developing technologically advanced applications.

