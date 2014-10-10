Rising number of accidents across the world is also driving the growth of the global automotive refinish coatings market. Lack of infrastructure and rash driving are some of the factors augmenting the demand for refinish coatings. This trend particularly holds more weight among new car owners that are willing to insure their cars and invest in repairing their vehicles. This is likely to subsequently increase the consumption of repair & maintenance products such as fillers, primers, clearcoats, and polishes among others.

Automotive Refinish Coatings Making Things Simpler For The Automotive Industry

Automotive refinish coatings are applied to vehicles for improving the appearance of the vehicle and also enhance their overall durability and quality. Automotive refinish coatings also safeguard the vehicle from severe weather and external conditions like settling foreign particles, rain and extreme temperature and UV radiation. Growth in the production of vehicles in several countries like Mexico, China, India, Germany, South Korea, U.S, Japan and Indonesia with high maintenance of aging vehicles is the main driver responsible for the growth of this market. Read more……

Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry’s Green Move.

Late twentieth century witnessed an evolution of new innovations and technologies in painting and finishing of automobiles. The invention of Automotive Refinish Coatings has been a significant development in the automotive market, and it has given rise to a whole new industry committed to research and development of refinish coatings, which are more effective and environment-friendly.

The waterborne technology for automotive refinish coatings is often accompanied with a UV cured coating. UV cure technique is an upcoming technology for the coating industry, which is non-toxic and free of pollution. This coating is used as a clear coat after all other paint jobs have been done. It cross-links (cures) the paint layer by a chemical process which is introduced by UV energy. The coating is converted from liquid to solid quickly. This reduces the time between the application of clear coat and final and buffing. It is efficient, as it simplifies the process, reduces the cost, and is also labor-saving. However, it might cause yellowing in the long run. To prevent that from happening, novel light stabilizers are used. They are used to prevent coating damage caused by UV radiation.

How Avanade’s Digital Workplace Technology Transforming The Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry!

Automotive refinish coatings technology has brought a wave of freshness in the automotive industry. They immediately enhance a vehicles aesthetic value. This report provides information about how digital workplace technology is changing the automotive refinish coatings industry. The main focus here is Axalta, one of the world’s biggest paint and coating company and the struggles and challenges it faced with operations. One of the biggest challenges for Axalta has been notifying the initiation and authorization of the changes in prices and getting approvals.

