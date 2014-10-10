The consumption-based IT Services model is the business approach used by IT services as well as resources for achieving a balance between cost, efficacy and productivity, along with addressing the alliance, administrative tasks and refining business processes & objectives. Furthermore, a consumption-based IT Services model exemplifies the connection between the shifting technology, fluctuating business landscape and rising consumer demands. It is basically the transformation taking place from computing to consumption for companies. This also builds on business transactions coupled with the technological processes.

Factor Driving the Adoption of the consumption-based IT Services model

This trend is majorly driven by the extensive adoption of mobile devices and the recognition of BYOD practices by several businesses, this will allow the employees and customers to access their documents irrespective of their time & location. For instance, Uber and Lyft, is utilizing this model by structuring it on consumers’ smart devices for driving and scaling up their business model. Some of the vital aspects of such services include security, consistency, scalability and accessibility and the new consumption-based IT Services model is enabled with all these abilities.

If the question raise to name one of the most important sector of any company what will your answer be? Undoubtedly it will be the IT sector. This sector has gained a lot of importance in past two decades. You will find no office today where people work with pen and papers. Even the government offices have levelled themselves up. Need of IT services is not just in IT companies that provide services in the field of information technology but also in every big and small company, either for maintaining records or for writing a content. Even in the smallest of business you need the involvement of information technology products and services. Now suppose some computers in an office stop working. Can anyone who does not know the machine properly have the ability to fix the problem? No. This is why there is a need of an IT department in every office.

Having a well-structured IT infrastructure is the most important element of a big organization these days. This also come with a challenge of choosing a pricing model for the same. It becomes more crucial for startups as finalizing a pricing model can be one of the most difficult and confusing decisions. This case study is a brief explanation of several models currently employed by SaaS companies and also an in-depth presentation of the processes these companies are utilizing as a practice. It also highlights a detailed framework of a pricing model and its important components. Three case studies are discussed here to understand the growing demand for consumption based pricing model.

Cloud computing and IT-based consumption model

Since the cloud develops as the key driver of the consumption-based model and IT services are considered as a very important product that enables in delivering the businesses with the exact quantity of hardware, software as well as support as per the time and requirement. Furthermore, IT as a service (ITaaS) is yet another new approach to describe the IT consumption model, in the terms of service providers that offer and orchestrate IT services & resources. Moreover, ITaaS offers a list of software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) as well as a platform as a service (PaaS) as possibilities & also businesses are allowed to amalgamate with other as per to their needs.

