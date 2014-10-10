The rapid extension of the technological landscape across the globe led to a constant invasion of novel technologies in the IT organizations. In the previous few years, the eagerness to digitize the organization workplace peaked amid a number of IT leaders. Conversely, in 2017, there is wide-range comprehension of digital workplace among various technological sectors. According to the 2017 survey, around 95% of organizations agree that a digital workplace is necessary to analyze data, engage and collaborate employees.

The move towards the cloud will accelerate

Several industries started slightly with cloud computing usually for a testing purpose. In 2018, many business leaders realized the significance of cloud data storage and accordingly the adoption upsurges. The need for real-time data all over the organization will be a key reason for this trend.

Immersive Technologies

Immersive technologies are useful for increase business performance and employee communication.

‘Digital Workplace’ is a broad term described as a virtual work environment that makes employees more efficient and productive. With digital workplaces employees are able to share their knowledge easily, and obtain information and help from their colleagues with better understanding. Collaboration and Integration are the fundamental principles of the digital workplace solutions. Data from all deployed software systems such as CRM, ERP etc. is organized on a central platform. This service not only makes applications and information available but also stimulates cross-location knowledge exchange and collaboration. This paper highlights the most important benefits of digital work

Digital workplace, a virtual version of the traditional workplace is an easy and faster way to securely offer personalized services and all the data, application, and cooperation an employee requires on any device, anywhere, anytime. The service uses modern mobility services and innovative digital technologies to transform into the method people work to enhance employee satisfaction and engagement.

Digital workplace is a highly personal environment which enables people to do their work effectively and effortlessly wherever they are. It can help industries lesser operating costs as they influence collaborative spaces and high effective use of real estate.

The key players in digital workplace include Atos (France), IBM (US), Wipro (India), NTT Data (Japan), DXC Technology (US), Accenture (Ireland), CompuCom (US), TCS (India), HCL (India), and others. These vendors have adopted a number of growth strategies, such as agreements, partnerships, and collaborations, and new product launches to further enlarge their existence in the global digital workplace market.

Digital Workplace – Transforming Our Future For The Good.

Over the years, the term ‘Digital Workplace’ has earned different interpretations. Now, the term has a conceptual meaning. Technology efficiently used is now capable of creating a virtual workplace equivalent to a physical workplace. Digital Workplaces aim at evolving new and effective ways of working in order to increase performance and employee involvement. People believe digital workplaces provide everything especially digital assistance an employee needs to get work done. This study focuses on how digitalization will change the way we work in the future. With more and more digital workplaces being created our future is ought to be more challenging and satisfying at the sam

