Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market is expected to reach USD 71.01 billion by 2025 from USD 16.51 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.01% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The fraud detection and prevention market research report covers an unbiased assessment on a few market perspectives, featuring real market patterns, significant open doors clearing new development roads, key drivers self-assured the market’s development and experiences and points of confinement hampering the market for fraud detection and prevention market over the globe. This report underlines exhaustive examination into key markets with helpful and current business choices, just as present and anticipated market situations. It exhibits a round-up of vulnerabilities which organizations working in the market and should be dodged so as to enjoy feasible development through the course of the estimated time frame i.e. 2019-2026.

Key Players: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The renowned players in fraud detection and prevention market are SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Cisco Systems, Singtel, Mitel Networks Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, ACI Worldwide Inc., Fiserv Inc., Experian PLC, Dell EMC, DXC Technology Company, Equifax Inc., Vox Telecom, Easy Solutions Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NTT Communications , Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, LexisNexis Group among other.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the emergence of e-banking and e-commerce

Increasing adoption of IP-based services

Rising online transactions through mobile and web applications

Lack of integration capabilities.

Market Segmentation: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The market is based on solution type, service, application area, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on solution type, the market is segmented into fraud analytics, authentication, governance, risk, compliance solutions and other.

Based on service, the market is segmented into professional services, managed services

Based on application area, the market is segmented into insurance claim, money laundering, electronic payment, mobile payment, others.

Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premises.

Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, telecommunication, government sector, healthcare, real estate, energy and power, manufacturing, other.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, , South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market

The global circuit breaker market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of fraud detection and prevention market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017 Easy Solution launched a new early phishing detection capability and prevention to increase to data error. It also provide 100% protection to the user in reduce time frame.

