Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market accounted for USD 3,245 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in the market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM, Mobile Iron, Symantec Corporation, Vmware, Inc., Amtel Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Good Technology, SAP, Soti, Hyper Office, MDM Solutions, MobileIRON, Microsoft, Manage Engine, File wave, V|CA Technologies, Centrify, Sophos among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global enterprise mobility management market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of enterprise mobility management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Enterprise Mobility Management Market

The global enterprise mobility management market is based on solutions, services, devices, OS, end user, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on solutions, the market is segmented into mobile device management, mobile content management, mobile application management and others.

Based on services, the market is segmented into support and maintenance and professional services.

Based on devices, the market is segmented into smartphone, laptop and tablets.

Based on OS, the market is segmented into iOS and Mac OS, Windows, Windows Mobile, Android and Blackberry.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into small and medium businesses (SMBS) and enterprises.

Based on vertical, the market is segmented automotive, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, telecom and it, travel and transportation and other verticals.

Based on geography the enterprise mobility management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

