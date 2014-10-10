Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

The report is essentially helpful for mapping the strategies related to production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are two of the standard, prominent and full-proof methods, this facial recognition market report is been framed. With this facial recognition report it becomes easy to uncover the best market opportunities and foster resourceful information for your business to thrive in the market. This report offers appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and works toward an effortless decision-making process. Transparent, reliable and extensive market information of this facial recognition report will certainly develop your business and improve your return on investment (ROI).

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global facial recognition market are 3M, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Safran, Animetrics, Daon, Ayonix corp., Cognitec Systems GmbH, KeyLemon Ind., nViso SA., ZKTeco Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Crossmatch, FaceFirst, and others.

Major market drivers & restraints:

Growing surveillance market

Increasing government deployment

Increasing applications in numerous industry sectors

Interoperability concerns

Misinterpretation of emotions

Market Segmentation:

The global facial recognition market is segmented on the basis of component into software tools, and services. The software tools segment is further sub segmented into 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition, and thermal face recognition. The services segment is further sub segmented into training and consulting services, and cloud-based facial recognition services.

On the basis of technology, the global facial recognition market is segmented into facial recognition software and SDK, middleware, databases, modeling and restructuring, and analytics solutions.

On the basis of use case, the global facial recognition market is segmented into emotion recognition, law enforcement, surveillance, and monitoring, and others.

On the basis of application area, the global facial recognition market is segmented into government, enterprise, and consumer. The government segment is further sub segmented into homeland security, and military. The enterprise segment is further sub segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography, the global facial recognition market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Share Analysis:

The report for facial recognition market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

