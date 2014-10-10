Global Dental Splints Market is expected to grow with a moderate CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing levels of dental procedures globally.

Dental splintsmarket is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. According to this report, new highs will take place in the dental splintsmarket in 2018-2025. The data and information included in the report are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Whether it is about refining a business plan, preparing a presentation for an important client, or giving recommendations to an executive, this market report helps a lot. Dental splintsmarket report is sure to help you enhance sales and improve return on investment (ROI).Market Analysis: Global Dental Splints Market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental splints market are Danaher; Dentsply Sirona; Ultradent Products Inc.; Septodont Holding; Henry Schein, Inc.; Benco Dental Supply Company; Brasseler USA; Ivoclar Vivadent; COLTENE Group; FKG Dentaire; Orofacial Therapeutics,LP; GC Corporation; Keystone Dental Inc; VERTEX GLOBAL HOLDING B.V.; 3D Systems, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG and BEGO GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced that they had acquired VERTEX GLOBAL HOLDING B.V. manufacturer and provider of dental materials and products worldwide. This acquisition will strengthen the position of both the company in dental products market and enhance the technological portfolio.

In June 2016, Orofacial Therapeutics,LP announced the launch of a new website to better communicate with their users and provide consumer specific dental solutions through their website.

Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders globally is one of the factors driving the market growth

Increasing levels of geriatric population that are highly prone to dental disorders; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of reimbursement policies along with the high overall cost for dental procedures are few of the major factors acting as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Dental Splints Market

By Product

Fixed Dental Splints

Removable Dental Splints

By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Splints Market

Global dental splints market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental splints market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

