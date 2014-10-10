Global botnet detection market accounted for USD 165.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 43.6% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

This botnet detection market research report gives you thorough idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. Botnet detection market research report is sure to help businesses for the informed and better decisions thereby managing marketing of goods and services. botnet detection report is the best to gain a competitive advantage in this quickly transforming marketplace. Transparent, reliable and extensive market information of this report will definitely develop your business and improve your return on investment (ROI).

Key Players: Global Botnet Detection Market

The renowned players in botnet detection market are Akamai Technologies, Imperva, Distil Networks, Perimeterx, Instart Logic, Intechnica, Zenedge (Oracle), White OPS. Shieldsquare, Kasada, Reblaze, Infisecure, Unbotify, Digital Hands, Integral AD Science, Shape Security, Unfraud, Pixalate, Appsflyer, Variti, Mfilterit, Criticalblue, Datadome, Stealth Security and White Diagnostic among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Security of data against increasing bot traffic in internet.

• Rise in the number of smartphone users

• Increasing usage of API’S by online businesses.

• Use of traditional bot protection methods, such as captcha or create account.

• Low awareness of bot problems among online business owners in the organizations.

Market Segmentation: Global Botnet Detection Market

The global botnet detection market can be segmented into services, application area, deployment mode and organization size, vertical industry and geographical segments.

Based on services, the market is segmented into managed and professional services. Professional services are sub segmented into training services, support services and consulting services.

Based on application area, the market is segmented into website security, mobile application security and API security.

Based on deployment type, the market can be segmented into cloud and on premises.

Based on organization size, the market can be segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on vertical industry, the market can be segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and it, energy and utilities, government, media and entertainment and others (education, and travel and hospitality).

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Botnet Detection Market

The global botnet detection is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of botnet detection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

