Global Energy Efficient Motor Market accounted for USD 29.75 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of this energy efficient motor market report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. By unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. With such data and facts it becomes easy to have an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better mapping business strategies. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Key Players: Global Energy Efficient Motor Market

The key players in the global energy efficient motor market are Bosch Rexroth, AG Regal, Beloit Corporation, General Electric Microchip Technology, Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Marathon Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Baldor Electric Company, Siemens AG, Emerson Electric Company, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Magneteck, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Cost effectiveness- saving of energy and subsequent cost over traditional motors.

Increasing support from governments worldwide for the adoption of energy efficient motors.

Rising need to diminish greenhouse effect-environmental sustainability.

Product portability.

High initial cost.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Segmentation: Global Energy Efficient Motor Market

The global energy efficient motor market is based on efficiency level, type, application, vertical and geographical segments.

Based on energy efficiency level, the global energy efficient motor market is segmented into IE1, IE2, IE3 and IE4.

Based on type, the global energy efficient motor market is segmented into AC Motors and DC Motors.

Based on application, the global energy efficient motor market is segmented into HVAC, fans, pumps, compressors, refrigeration, material handling and material processing.

Based on vertical, the global energy efficient motor market is segmented into industrial, commercial building, residential, automotive, agriculture, aerospace and defense.

Based on geography, the global energy efficient motor report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global energy efficient motor market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of energy efficient motor market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

