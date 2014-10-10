LTE Advanced and 5G Market research report is a professional and in-depth Research on the current state of the LTE Advanced and 5G market. Report gives comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the LTE Advanced and 5G markets. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study.

This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications.

The Key Players Covered In This Study

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Ericsson

SK Telecom

NTT Docomo

Verizon Communications

Qualcomm

Nokia Networks

Samsung Group

Deutsche Telecom

Telefonica S.A

Huawei Technologies

LTE (long term evolution) advanced is a mobile communication standard and a key enhancement in long term evolution. Current LTE technology offers internet speed of up to 150Mbps (mega-bytes per second), whereas LTE advanced is capable of offering internet speed of 300 Mbps.

5G is a 5th generation wireless system which denotes the advanced phase of mobile telecommunication standards, ahead of the current IMT (international mobile telecommunications) advanced or 4G standards. 5G can offer internet speed between 10 Gbps (giga-bytes per second) to 100 Gbps. In addition, 5G provides ultra-low latency range between 1ms and 10ms, while 4G technology can offer low latency range between 40ms and 60ms.

With ultra-low latency range end-users can watch live stream of sports matches over internet. Rising demand for high internet speed to get real time response is one of the major factors driving the development of latest technologies such as LTE advanced and 5G.

Market Segment By Type, The Product Can Be Split Into

RAT (Radio Access Technologies)

HSPA (High Speed Package Access)

GSM (Global System For Mobile)

WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability For Microwave Access)

Wi-Fi

Market Segment By Application, Split Into

Government and Utilities

Healthcare Sector

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Defense and Military

Other

Major Chapters Covered In Lte Advanced And 5g Market Research Are:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global LTE Advanced and 5G market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

