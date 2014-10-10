The research report on global sorbitol and maltitol market provides the complete estimation in terms of revenue and volume for the prediction period. The global sorbitol and maltitol market provides a complete view including import & export, production and consumption for major countries and regions. The global sorbitol and maltitol market report provides market trends such as drivers, opportunities, and restraints. PORTER’s Five Force analysis, value chain, and PESTEL analysis are the analytical tools employed in the published report for a better understanding of the global sorbitol and maltitol market. Sorbitol and maltitol are widely used as sugar alternatives in several food and beverage stuffs and also useful to add bulk and texture, and maintain moistness in food products. Furthermore, Sorbitol and maltitol are also used in various pharmaceutical products like skin care and oral care products.

Global sorbitol and maltitol market size was valued at US$ 1.33 billion in 2017 and it is anticipated grow in the forecast period due to the rising demand for artificial sweeteners, the rise in customer demand for low-calorie food & beverage products, and growing awareness about its applications in the pharmaceutical sector. With their low-calorie property, the sorbitol and maltitol have low glycemic properties, therefore, it seems to be major ingredients in the nutrition and pharma business.

The global sorbitol and maltitol market has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and geographical region. By product type, the market is classified into crystal and liquid form. Among these, in 2017, the liquid forms had the largest sorbitol and maltitol market share, due to its several uses in the food & pharmaceutical industry. Henceforth, the liquid sector of the global sorbitol and maltitol market is anticipated to raise at a huge growth rate in the prediction period.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into chemical, personal care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and many more. The food and beverages segment is projected to raise with the highest CAGR into coming years. Rising demand for sorbitol in several personal care related applications like skin care and oral care will drive the global sorbitol and maltitol market growth in the coming years.

In terms of geography, the global sorbitol and maltitol market is sub-segmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific market dominated for one of the largest global sorbitol and maltitol market share in 2017 and it is estimated to raise with the maximum CAGR into coming years, due to the rising disposable earnings of individuals in regions such as China, South Korea and India. North American region is projected to develop at the second highest region owing to increasing consciousness of sugar-related illnesses among the customers.

The global sorbitol and maltitol market is highly fragmented owing to the existence of several leading vendors across the world. Some of the leading vendors include: Dupont Nutrition & Health, Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., BENEO GmbH, Thomson Biotech Co., and others.

Key segments of the global sorbitol and maltitol market

Product form Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

Liquid

Crystal

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

Personal care

Chemical

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (kilo tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle-East & Afric

What does the report include?

The study on the global sorbitol and maltitol market includes qualitative factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and value chain analysis.

The study covers qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market segmented on the basis of product form, application and region. Moreover, the study provides similar information for the key geographies.

Actual market sizes and forecasts have been provided for all the above-mentioned segments

The study includes the profiles of key players in the market with a significant global and/or regional presence

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Research approach

Scope, definition, and assumptions

Data sources

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Introduction

Key trends

Market drivers

Market restraints

Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. Global Sorbitol and Maltitol Market Overview, By Product Form

Global sorbitol and maltitol Market share, by product form, 2018 & 2025

Liquid

Market size and projections, 2017 – 2025

Crystal

Market size and projections, 2017 – 2025

Chapter 5. Global Sorbitol and Maltitol Market Overview, By Application

Global sorbitol and maltitol Market share, by application, 2018 & 2025

Personal care

Market size and projections, 2017 – 2025

Chemical

Market size and projections, 2017 – 2025

Food & beverage

Chapter 6. Global Sorbitol and Maltitol Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Industry Structure

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

