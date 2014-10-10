Laparoscopy is the minimally invasive surgical technique carried out by keyhole incision, precisely used for abdominal organs. The focused areas treated with the help of laparoscopy involve pancreas, liver, colon, bile duct and more. From the past years, demand for laparoscopy devices has amplified significantly, because of the beginning of technological developments in laparoscopes and energy devices.

In the year 2017, the size of global laparoscopic devices market valued at USD 10.54 Bn. It is projected to increase the market with a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of revenue in the coming years. An increasing inclination for technological developments, rise in healthcare awareness and marginally invasive surgeries are important factors assisting the global laparoscopic devices market growth. Additionally, growth in the number of geriatric and obese population related to the increasing inclination for less hospital stay are other factors driving the growth of laparoscopic devices market growth.

Global laparoscopic devices market is fueled by the increase in the occurrence of morbid obesity leading to augment the demand for bariatric surgery like gastric banding, sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass through laparoscopy. Additionally, an increase in the expenditure on healthcare by developing Asian-Pacific regions, like China, India and more are anticipated to generate opportunities for the expansion of laparoscopic devices market. On the other hand, deprived of skilled professionals for the post-operative and laparoscopic procedures risks related to laparoscopy control the growth of global laparoscopic devices industry.

Growing investments in the market of laparoscopic instruments, increase in the number of minimally invasive procedures performed in the world, rise in the laparoscopic bariatric procedures, increase in the occurrence of colorectal cancer, developments in technology and booming healthcare industry in BRICS nations are the factors driving the growth of laparoscopic devices market. In contrast, decrease in medicare payments to healthcare providers in the U.S, growing preference of robotic surgeries and lack of trained professionals to functioning the refined equipment hindering the growth of laparoscopic devices industry from attaining advanced profitability. In addition, the spaces in infrastructural support for the laparoscopic procedures in unfledged nation keeping the past latent patient pool from promoting. However, the rise in the number of free-trade agreements is projected to replicate positively in the coming future.

Internationally, laparoscopic devices market is projected to experience healthy growth in the coming future because of the growth in the number of product launches and rise in the awareness of endoscopic surgeries in the emerging regions. Laparoscopic devices market is expected to witness the highest share in North America followed by Europe because of the technological developments and major companies producing laparoscopic devices in the regions. Even it is analyzed that the growth in the number of companies in Europe is accomplishing the CE mark approval to market the minimally invasive surgery devices across the globe. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to record faster growth because of growth in the number of endoscopic surgeries accredited to the growing occurrence of obesity and chronic disorders in the region during the forecast period.

Topographically, North America dominated the laparoscopic devices market and is anticipated to recollect the dominance in the coming years. Many of the manufacturers are concentrating on the Asia-Pacific market due to the increase in demand in the area related to the enormous available population and increasing medical tourism across the region.

ConMed Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Cook Medical Inc., Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation are the manufacturers developing in the global laparoscopic devices market.

Key segments of the global laparoscopic devices market

Device Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflator Devices

Robot-Assisted Surgery Devices

Suction Devices

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Access Devices

Accessories

Application Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

General Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America, Middle-East & Africa

Brazil

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of the World

