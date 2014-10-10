Report Analysis:

The Global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 73.84 billion by 2025, from USD 49.11 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Competitors:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Kerry Group PLC

Omega Protein Corporation

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Arla Foods

Kewpie Corporation

Amco Proteins

Gelita AG

Hilmar Ingredients

Bunge

Mead Johnson

Scoular

Roquette

Burcon NutraScience

MGP Ingredients

Tessenderlo

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Glanbia plc

FrieslandCampina DMV B.V.

Davisco Foods International Inc

Many more

Competitive Analysis:

The global protein ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protein ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Report Definition:

Proteins are fundamental, structural and functional unit of every cell in the body, and are involved in a variety of metabolic interactions. Protein is an essential factor for growth, repair and the maintenance of good health. Soy, wheat and pea are the key plant proteins, while whey protein, casein & caseinates, egg protein, and gelatin are major animal proteins across the world. The demand for soy protein is increasing at an exceptional rate, due to the increasing usage of soy isolate, concentrates, and texturized vegetable proteins on the large bases. The global market for protein ingredients has observed an exponential growth in the last few years, due to the rising popularity of soy and pea proteins among end users. The rising demand for eggs & dairy products, and development of new products such as micellar casein, is complementing the growth of the market. According to an article published by Frost & Sullivan, it has been found that North America consumes around 30% of the worlds pea protein concentrate. According to an article published by” The progress news “, it has been subjected that the market for sports nutrition is set to grow to USD 45.27 billion, by the year of 2022 globally. The major players in the protein ingredients are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for the growth of the protein ingredients market, for example ADM has opened its new soy processing capabilities at oilseeds plant in Spyck, Germany. The company has also expanded its product range such as Nutriance, which is an innovative wheat protein concentrates.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for functional proteins

Rising consumer health awareness

New technological developments

Increasing demand for animal products

Rising demand for superior personal and health care products

Stringent government regulations

Report Segmentation:

The global protein ingredients market is segmented based on source, application, and geographical segments.

Based on source:

Animal Source

Plant Source

The animal source is further sub segmented into:

Dairy Protein

Egg Protein

Gelatine

Dairy protein is further sub segmented into:

Whey Protein

Casein & Caseinates

Milk Protein Concentrate

The plant source is further sub segmented into:

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Vegetable Protein

The soy protein is further sub segmented into:

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy Protein

Vegetable protein is further sub segmented into:

Pea Protein



On the basis of application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

