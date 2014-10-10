The Global Laser Projection Market is expected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2025 from USD 4.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-laser-projection-market

The renowned players in laser projection market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco NV (Belgium), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Japan), Delta Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Optoma Corporation (US), and Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan). The report also includes the profiles of companies such as Canon Inc. (Japan), Christie Digital Systems (US), Digital Projection (UK), Dell (US), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Hitachi Digital Media Group (UK), LAP GmbH Laser Applikationen (Germany), LG (South Korea), ViewSonic Corporation (US), and Xiaomi Inc. (China) and many more.

Market Definition: Global Laser Projection Market

Laser Projection is defined as a device that provide changing laser beams on a screen to produce a moving image for professional or entertainment use. It contains of a housing that covers lasers, galvanometer scanners, mirrors, and other optical components. It has various feature which include high brightness, long lasting laser light source, WUXGA resolution and 10,000:1 contrast ratio for clear, crisp and bright projection, installation flexibility, built­in multi­screen edge blending and warping, motorized and wide lens shift range, reduce blending maintenance with a smart sensor continuously measuring and adjusting the illumination output and many more. It has a wide application in enterprise, public places, cinema, education and others.

In 2017 IMAX’s launched new laser projectors in a Movie Theater. It is developed for bright and sharp Colors are so bright and intense that they now add even more realism to computer-generated images and the future will change the movie theater.

In 2017, Epson launches a first 3LCD laser ultra-short throw projectors. It is a laser projection technology on the ultra-short throw projector platform. It build innovative laser features to connect people and technology with solutions for creative ideas, displays and collaboration across a variety of sectors, including corporate spaces, educational institutions, retail spaces, and anywhere that long life, minimal maintenance and low cost of operation are significant.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Significant advantages of laser projectors over traditional lamp projectors

Increasing adoption of laser projection technology for various applications

Less maintenance cost/total cost of ownership

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-laser-projection-market

Market Segmentation: Global Laser Projection Market

Based on product type:

Laser Projector

Cad Laser Projection System

Based on illumination type:

Laser Phosphor

Hybrid

RGB Laser

Laser Diode

Based on vertical:

Enterprise

Public Places

Cinema

Education

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Laser Projection Market

The global laser projection market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of laser projection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018 Optoma launches ZH420UST a new laser ultra-short throw projector. It provide multiple installation features, including built-in edge blending and warping, HDBaseT, four-corner correction and many more.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Request For TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-laser-projection-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com