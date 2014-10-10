Market Analysis: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to reach USD 2.01 billion by 2025, from USD 0.83 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Market Definition: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

3D printing is an additive manufacturing device. Through 3D printing 3D pictures can be generated by piling up the successive layers of raw material. In this the new layer is attached over the older layer. 3D objects can be produced from digital 3D file like computer-aided design (CAD) drawing or through a magnetic resonance image (MRI). 3D printing medical devices are used in producing the orthopedics, cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics. These are a combination of innovative technology, 3D print materials, services and medical-industry experts that helps in clinical researches and economic values.

FDA finalizes the guidance for 3D Printed medical device manufacturers for design, testing and related issues regarding additive for 3D printing devices. According to Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index in 2016, United States is the second highest in 3D printing technology and total 17% total technology is contributed by United States.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of applications of 3D printing technology in the healthcare industry

Rising public-private funding for 3D printing activities

Technological Advancements in 3D Printing

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipments.

Lack of trained professionals.

Socio-ethical concerns related to the use of 3d-printed products.

Increasing demand for organ transplant.

Reconfiguration of supply chain models of medical device manufacturers.

Market Segmentation: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

By Technology:

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Electron Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition Or Extrusion-Based Technologies

3dp Or Adhesion Bonding Or Binder Jetting.

By Component:

Equipment

Materials

Services & Software

By Type:

Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Prosthetics and Implants

Tissue Engineering Products

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market

In September 2018, Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) announced the opening of US 3D printing lab for silicone rubber. Through this the company would expand its business for 3D printing technology in U.S.

In November 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V, announced the agreement with 3D Systems and Stratasys. Through this agreement the company strengthen their anatomical knowledge that would enhance the impact on clinical trial reviewing complex and multi-disciplinary cases.

Competitive Analysis: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

The global 3D printing medical devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D printing medical devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global 3D printing medical devices market, outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

