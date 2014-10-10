Global Medical Automation Market, By Application (Diagnostic And Monitoring Automation, Automated Imaging & Analysis, Point-of-care Testing, Therapeutic Automation, Surgical, Non-surgical, Lab & Pharmacy Automation, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Medical Logistics & Training), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories & Institutes, Pharmacies, Home & Ambulatory Care), Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Medical Automation Market is expected to reach USD 85.9 million by 2025, from USD 50.38 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Medical Automation Market

Medical automation market is proposed to serve as a facilitator for an application of Information filtering and retrieval in Medical Informatics. It is proposed to deliver e information infrastructure and workflow management to support the clinic eco-system. It offers an extraordinary availability of digital information, retrieval and filtering are flattering important aspect of medical informatics. Automated laboratory and medical systems benefit in clinicians to make precise diagnoses and provide active treatment. It helps medical researchers find innovative lifesaving cures and support hospitals and clinics provide proficient care. Healthcare benefactors do a better job and patients receive better care when these systems are quicker, more specific and more consistent with the market.

Medical automation market is growing tremendously. For instance, with technology development around 36% of the healthcare tasks mostly managerial and back-office are done by automation.

There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of Medical automation in the last decade, For instance, robotic applications is used in complicated surgeries which are integrated with controlled equipment’s.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising labor cost increase the medical automation market.

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

acceptance of automated equipment for diagnosis and therapy

Growing Research & Development in the field of robotic automation which leads to use in medical industry.

Distortion due to high cost.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Automation Market

Based on application:

Diagnostic and Monitoring Automation

Automated Imaging & Analysis

Point-Of-Care Testing

Therapeutic Automation

Surgical

Non-Surgical

Lab & Pharmacy Automation

Laboratory

Pharmacy

Medical Logistics & Training

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Research Laboratories & Institutes

Pharmacies

Home & Ambulatory Care

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2017, Siemens Healthineers launches Acuson Juniper next-generation ultrasound system that beneficial in featuring patient anatomies, fast image acquisition, patient motion artefacts and physiologies.

In August 2018, GE Power Launches New Innovations at CIGRE 2018 Including Revolutionary HVDC Control System.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medical Automation Market

The global medical automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global medical automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in global medical automation market are –

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

Siemens AG,

Accuray Incorporated,

Danaher Corporation,

Swisslog Holding AG,

Stryker Corporation,

General Electric Company,

Medtronic plc.,

Tecan Group Ltd.,

Among others.

Research Methodology: Global Medical Automation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global medical automation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

