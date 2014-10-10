A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Emerson Electric Co., The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., etc.

The Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market is expected to reach 20.3 billion by 2025, from 14.5 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market, By Type (Single-Stage Regulator, Dual Stage Regulator), Gas Type (Inert Gases, Toxic Gases, Corrosive Gases), Material (Brass, Stainless Steel), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Steel & Metal Processing, Medical Care, Food & Beverage, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The other players in the market are Cavagna Group SPA, GCE Group, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Iceblick Ltd., Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Basf, Buzwair, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., GULF Cryo, Proton Gases, Nsc, Kaiteki, Speciality gases, MOX-Linde Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Inc., Colfax Corporation, Itron and among other players.

Market Definition: Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market

Modern gas controllers are the devices that are utilized to maintain the right weight of the gas in the mechanical zone for successful tasks in different modern applications. The perfect weight maintained by modern controllers is called as the set purpose of the controllers.

The worldwide modern gas controllers market is probably going to elevate in near future. The ascent in the interest of the mechanical gas controllers from the business has raised the development of the worldwide market. Moreover, utilization of trend setting innovation in the creation of the modern gas controller is likewise boosting the development of the worldwide mechanical gas controllers market. Additionally, developing mindfulness about the upsides of modern gas controllers is likewise one of the principle reasons that are driving the worldwide mechanical gas controllers market.

For instance, in July 2018, Linde group and Praxair merged together to enter the European gases market and to establish a global footprint through the purchase of the highly attractive gas assets. This will increase the revenue of the company.

Market Drivers:

Expanding industrial infrastructure in Middle East And Africa

Growing demand from the health care sector

Market Restraint:

Government regulatory restrictions

Stagnant growth in the Middle East oil & gas industry

Segmentation: Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market

By Type

Single-Stage Regulator

Dual Stage Regulator

By Gas Type

Inert Gases

Toxic Gases

Corrosive Gases

By Material

Brass

Stainless Steel

By Application

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Steel & Metal Processing

Medical Care

Food & Beverage

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Industrial Gas Regulators Market

The global industrial gas regulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial gas regulators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For instance, in August 2018, Spectron Gas Control Systems GmbH acquired concept Integrated Pte Ltd to optimize its global coverage. This acquisition will customize and supply products with precise cylinder connections and fittings. It will also help to deliver products at an early basis to the end users.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global industrial gas regulators market

Analyze and forecast industrial gas regulators market on the basis of type, gas type, material and application

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, gas type, material and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

