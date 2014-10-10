Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market By Sensing Axis (1- Axis, 2-Axis, 3- axis), By Device (Inertial Navigation System, Inertial Measurement Units, Gyrocompass, Attitude Heading Reference System), By Application (Defense And Homeland Security, Aeronautics And Aviation, Tactical Grade Application {Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Unmanned Underwater Vehicle, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle}, Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance, Industrial, Robotics), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market is expected to reach USD 1,675.87 Million by 2025 from USD 1,318.56 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players Mentioned:

EMCORE Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

Optolink LLC.

SafranColibrys SA

Fizoptika Corp.

KVH Industries, Inc.

Ixblue SAS

AL Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd.

NedAero Components

Segmentation

Based on sensing axis:

axis

axis

axis

Based on device:

Inertial Navigation System

Inertial Measurement Units

Gyrocompass

Attitude Heading Reference System

Based on application:

Defense and Homeland Security

Aeronautics and Aviation

Tactical Grade Application

Remotely Operated Vehicle Guidance

Industrial and Robotics

Geographical Segmentation:

The global fiber optics gyroscope market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Key Drivers of Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global fiber optic gyroscope are effective integration due to compact designing and miniaturization, growing demand for remotely operated vehicle and increased acceptance of fiber optic gyroscopes in industrial areas.

Availability of alternatives is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Utilization of fiber optic gyroscope for measuring drilling (MWD) processes in the oil industry will drive the market in future.

Key Points of Global Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market:

Defense and Homeland Security market is growing with the highest CAGR

Axis is driving the market with highest market share

Axis segment is dominating the fiber optic gyroscope market

