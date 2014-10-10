Global “Heart Valve Devices Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Major competitors currently present in the market are Abbott; CryoLife; Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; LivaNova PLC; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; Edwards Lifesciences Corporation; Medtronic; Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH; lepumedical.com; Neovasc Inc.; TTK HealthCare and JenaValve Technology, Inc.

Global Heart Valve Devices Market By Usage (Heart Valve Repair, Heart Valve Replacement), Product Type (Mechanical Heart Valves, Trans-Catheter/Percutaneous Heart Valves, Tissue/Bio-Prosthetic Heart Valves), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

Global Heart Valve Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.45 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 15.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in the levels of geriatric population and increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle choices globally.

Market Definition: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

Heart valve devices can be termed as the heart valves that are used in the cardiovascular surgical procedures for the repair and replacement of worn out or damaged parts. These heart valves are used to keep the blood flowing throughout the body by pumping it and letting the blood flow in different directions.

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of innovations in technology resulting in advanced levels of product offerings has resulted in growth of demand for the product

Increasing incidences of heart diseases and cardiovascular disorders that have been a result of increase in obesity levels

Market Restraint:

Increasing levels of cost associated with the cardiovascular surgical procedure is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

By Usage Heart Valve Repair Surgical Heart Valve Repair Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty Transcatheter Heart Valve Repair Heart Valve Replacement

By Product Type Mechanical Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Trans-Catheter/Percutaneous Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Pulmonary Valves Tissue/Bio-Prosthetic Heart Valves Aortic Valves Mitral Valves Pulmonary Valves Tricuspid Valves

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography North America US. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of artificially manufactured aortic heart valves for patients reluctant to undergo open heart valve replacement surgery. The “Trans-Catheter Aortic Heart Valve Replacement (TAVR)” will be sold under the name of “Myval”.

In January 2018, LivaNova PLC announced that they had initiated the “BELIEVE” (Behavior of Valve Leaflets and the Incidence of Reduced Mobility Post-Surgical Aortic Valve Implant) study. The study is initiated to identify the incidences of leaflet motion through CT imaging for the patients using LivaNova bioprosthetic aortic heart valve.

In January 2017, Abbott announced that they had completed the acquisition of St. Jude Medical, Inc. This acquisition will help in establishing Abbott as a major leader for the provision of medical devices and expanding their product portfolios significantly.

Competitive Analysis: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

Global heart valve devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of heart valve devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Heart Valve Devices Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

