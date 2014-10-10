Global “Hepatorenal Syndrome Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hepatorenal syndrome market are Mallinckrodt, BioVie Inc., La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Orphan Therapeutics, Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, PharmaIN, Corp among others

Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market By Type (Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome, Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome, Others), Diagnosis (Complete Blood Cell Count, Liver Function Tests, Urinalysis and Urine Electrolytes, Others), Medication (Vasopressin Analogues, Sympathomimetic Agents, Plasma Volume Expanders, Others), Surgical Therapies (Peritoneovenous Shunting, Surgical Shunts, Liver Transplantation, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Global hepatorenal syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The rise in the market growth can be attributed to the factor such as prevailing cases of liver cirrhosis which mainly occurs due to the constriction of blood vessels providing nutrient supply to the kidneys, leading further to kidney dysfunction.

Market Definition: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Hepatorenal syndrome is a condition that is characterized by progressive renal failure in patients with chronic liver diseases. The renal failure causes accumulation of toxins in body that results in liver damage. It is also known as functional form of kidney impairment. The symptoms of the disease include yellowing of skin, enlarged liver and spleen.

The exact incidence of hepatorenal syndrome is unknown due to lack of proper diagnosis, but approximately 8-10% people with ascites and cirrhosis are reported to be positive for hepatorenal syndrome, worldwide. The rate of incidence of these diseases are equal in males and females.

Market Drivers

Rising incidence rate of hepatorenal syndrome drives the market growth

Rising geriatric population and occurance of disease also uplifts the market growth

Increasing government initiatives and fundings for development of therapies for diseases like hepatorenal syndrome will boost up the market growth

Increasing consumption of unhealthy food and drinks such as alcohol is another factor for this market growth

Market Restraints

High cost associated with research and development of new drugs and therapies will restrict the market growth



Late and inaccurate diagnosis and inappropriate treatment of the disease will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

By Type

Type 1 Hepatorenal Syndrome

Type 2 Hepatorenal Syndrome

Others

By Diagnosis

Complete Blood Cell Count

Liver Function Tests

Urinalysis and Urine Electrolytes

Others

By Medication

Vasopressin Analogues

Sympathomimetic Agents

Plasma Volume Expanders

Antibiotics

Others

By Surgical

Peritoneovenous Shunting

Surgical Shunts

Liver Transplantation

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Peru Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Mallinckrodt announced positive top-line results of the pivotal Phase 3 study of terlipressin, a potent vasopressin used for treatment of patients with hepatorenal syndrome.This clinical trial results can suggest that terlipressin can significantly benefit for patients suffering from hepatorenal syndrome

In November 2018, BioVie Inc. received Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for BIV201 (terlipressin), a new drug candidate for treatment of patients with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) and refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. This drug candidate is in phase IIa clinical trial for safety and efficacy studies. The grant of Orphan Drug designation will provide 7 years of market exclusivity to the company and earliest FDA marketing approval to the drug

Competitive Analysis:

Global hepatorenal syndrome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hepatorenal syndrome market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Hepatorenal Syndrome Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global hepatorenal syndrome market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

