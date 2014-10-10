Global “Icing Sugar Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global icing sugar market are Südzucker, ASR GROUP.., Imperial Sugar., American Crystal Sugar Company, Taikoo Sugar Limited., Wholesome Sweeteners Inc, Nordic Sugar A/S., Zucchero & c Srl, Raunak Enterprises., Amrut International, M. B Sugar And Pharmaceuticals, Radiant International, Pooja Traders., RB FOODS, Astrra Chemicals, Tiwari Brothers., Skyline Food Products LLP, Blue Bird Foods (India) Private Limited., Pruthvifoods among others.

Global Icing Sugar Market By Product (Organic, Conventional), Type (Colours, Flavours, Toppings, Fillings), Application (Bakery, Beverages, Preservations, Confectionery, Non-food Applications, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Icing Sugar Market

Global icing sugar market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This report contains the data of base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of icing sugar for health and decoration purposes.

Market Definition: Global Icing Sugar Market

Icing sugar also known as confectioners’ sugar, produced by grinding granulating sugar cubes into powder from. It improves the flow and prevents clumping as it contains anti-caking agent. It dissolves quickly as it is used in the food production. It is used as sprinkling powder on baked goods and cakes for decoration to add subtle sweetness into the product. It is available in different size of fineness that gives smoother fillings and icing.

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand to maintain a fine structure and texture in food will help to drive the market growth

Increased usage of icing sugar for chocolate and confectionary products will boost the market growth

Rising demand of bakery and confectioners products will augment the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

High calorie intake lead to unhealthy weight gain that restricts the growth of the market

Easy availability of organic substitutes will hinder the growth of the market

Increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and many health related problems may inhibit the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Icing Sugar Market

By Product

Organic

Conventional

By Type

Colours

Flavours

Toppings

Fillings

By Application

Bakery

Beverages

Preservations

Confectionery

Non-food Applications

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, NORDZUCKER AG has acquired majority stake in Mackay Sugar Limited. The aim is to increase the production capacity up to 700000 tons of sugar per year. This will increase the product portfolio of the company as they started business in the Australian market and secure growth access in the Southeast Asia The prime focus of NORDZUCKER AG would be production of sugar sourced from beet and cane

In July 2018, KCG Corporation and Mitr Phol Group, together announced the launch of icing sugar, “Imperial Mitr Phol”. The icing sugar features many properties such as sandy fineness, dissolves easily and anti-caking agent. The launch is to meet the demand of the pastry as it is available in bags of 10 kg and 25 kg for manufacturing purposes of different applications

Competitive Analysis:

Global icing sugar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of icing sugar market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Icing Sugar Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

