Global "Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are Midatech Pharma PLC, Crystal Genomics, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Celleron Therapeutics, FORUM Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., REGENACY PHARMACEUTICALS, LLC, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Aurobindo Pharma, Trovagene, Wellness Pharma International, Syndax, MEI Pharma Inc., Onxeo among others.

Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market By Classification (Class I HDACs, Class II HDACs, Class III HDACs, Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Others), Drugs (Vorinostat, Romidepsin, Belinostat, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

Global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. Prevailing cases of neurological disorders and other chronic diseases creates avenues for this market growth

Market Definition: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

Histone deacetylase inhibitors are chemotherapy agents that inhibit histone deacetylases. These agents cause apoptosis and cell death. Histone deacetylase inhibitors are newer class of anti-cancer drugs used for treatment of T-cell lymphoma and myeloma. The drugs show good effects for hematological malignancies and epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulations.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 9.6 million deaths are reported in 2018 by cancer which includes lung, prostate, stomach and liver cancer as the most common types of cancers. The histone deacetylase inhibitor drugs show good activity for treatment of these diseases with lesser side effects.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of cancer majorly drive the market growth

Number of ongoing research and development of histone deacetylase inhibitors drives the market growth

Increasing awareness about the cancer therapeutics also boost this market growth

Market Restraints

High costs associated with the therapy hampers the market growth

Uncertainty issues related to histone deacetylase inhibitor drugs restrains the market growth

Unfavorable reimbursement policies restrains the market growth

Segmentation: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

By Classification

Class I HDACs

Class II HDACs

Class III HDACs

Others

By Application

Oncology

Neurology

Others

By Drugs

Vorinostat

Romidepsin

Belinostat

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Peru Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, Midatech Pharma PLC received Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for MTX110, a non-selective histone deacetylase inhibitor used for treatment of patients with malignant glioma and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). This designation will support the development of drug candidate and accelerate its approval

In August 2019, Crystal Genomics received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for CG-745, a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor drug candidate used for treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer. This designation will support the development of drug candidate and accelerate its approval

Competitive Analysis:

Global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of histone deacetylase inhibitors market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

