Global “Antibody Drug Conjugates Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global antibody drug conjugates market are Alteogen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Seattle Genetics, Inc, ImmunoGen Inc, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc, Daiichi Sankyo Company, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Sutro Biopharma, Inc, Sanofi, INNATE PHARMA S.A, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, Synthon International Holding B.V. , Novartis AG and others

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Mechanism of Action (CD Antibodies, HER Antibodies and Others), Technology (Cleavable Linker, Non-cleavable Linker), Application (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer and Others), Drugs (Adcetris, Kadcyla, Besponsa and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Global antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR of 23.46 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Antibody-Drug Conjugates are the chemical linker which connects cytotoxic agents to the antibody. This enables the ADC to target and bind to cell-surface proteins called antigens that can be found on cancer cells and release its cell-killing drugs only after it has been internalized by the cancer cell.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

Major advancements in linker technology is likely to drive the market

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

By Mechanism of Action

CD Antibodies

HER Antibodies

Others

By Technology

Cleavable Linker

Non-cleavable Linker

By Application

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

By Drugs

Adcetris

Kadcyla

Besponsa

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Peru Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, LegoChem Biosciences, Inc entered into research collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop an antibody-drug conjugate for treatment of immune-oncology disorders. This collaboration can expand their market share and emphasizing their superiority in the oncology business.

In March 2018, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received SAKIGAKE Designation from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for DS-8201, HER2-targeting antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of HER2-positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer. With this designation, accelerates review timelines and enhances the interaction with the regulatory authority which can bring this potentially disease-modifying drug for patients as quickly as possible.

Competitive Analysis:

Global antibody drug conjugates market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global antibody drug conjugates market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

