North America “ Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market ” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Some of the major players operating in North America drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market are Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health among others.

North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market By Type (Software, Services), End Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Hospitals, KPOs/BPOs, Healthcare Providers), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Drug safety and pharmacovigilance was introduced 170 years ago for detection, assessment, and understanding of the drug action. Pharmacovigilance came into picture because the adverse reactions were observed, a young woman from the north of England recorded for ADRs reactions which lead to her death in January 1848. The experiment was discovered by Sir James Simpson that chloroform was a powerful anesthetic and for safer use it can be applied in the clinical practices. The cause of Hannah’s death was studied in order to understand what happened to Hannah as it was difficult to assess the cause of her death and it was assumed that probably lethal arrhythmia or pulmonary aspiration was the main reason leading to such unfavourable situation. Further, on 6 June 1960, the U.S. FDA was formed to ensure that the established drugs discovered and commercialized are pure and free of any contamination. Additionally, in 1961, the U.S. FDA also prohibited false therapeutic indications of drugs.

Also, in 1961, European Pharmacovigilance was established after the tragedy of thalidomide which caused an adverse drug reaction named as phocomelia. In 1975, Practolol, a beta-receptor blocker agent, caused sclerosing peritonitis, and most recent is the event of 2007, where veralipride, a CNS depressant agent, caused so many ADRs such as anxiety, depression and movement disorders. Thus the medicines are made for life saving purpose, not for life threatening purpose. In the U.S., ADRs are among the top 10 causes of death, and in the U.K., it was observed that ADRs may cause 5,700 deaths per year.

North America drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

North America drug safety solutions and pharmacovigilance market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into software and services

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, KPOs/BPOs, contract research organizations (CROS) and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and retail sales

Recent Developments:

In September 2019, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. acquired global site business. This acquisition was extended in Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Europe and South Africa with its therapeutic areas in the U.S. The acquisition helped in providing good values to CROs and sponsors and helped in attaining methodologies and values for the patients and the customers in drug and safety solutions market.

In September 2019, Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. launched Metys, a national market measurement tool. The product is only an integrated clinical solution for the life sciences companies. With this launch, the PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will be able to expand its market among all the present CROs.

In February 2019, ICON plc launched New Drug Safety Reporting Solution. The solution is an automated innovative cloud-based system which is designed to ensure compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment and allow safety profiling of an investigational product. The new solutions will help the company to increase its market share globally as the product will be used for regulatory intelligence in 80 countries.

Research Methodology: North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market​​​​​​​

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

