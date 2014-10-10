Global Pulse Flours Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 13.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to surging consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition and increase in the demand for gluten-free flour which will boost the growth of the market. Global Pulse Flours Market By Type (Peas, Chickpea, Bean, Lentil), Application (Food, Feed, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global pulse flours market are Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Great Western Malting, BEAN GROWERS AUSTRALIA LIMITED, Avena Foods, Limited, Blue Ribbon, Alsiano, GPA Capital Foods Pvt Ltd., Groupe Limagrain, Buhler AG, Agspring, LLC, Parakh Group, Ganesh Grains Ltd and CanMar Foods Ltd. among others.

Pulse flours have gained a lot adoption and awareness globally due to rising health awareness among the consumers. It is a rich source of protein, dietary fibre, iron and other minerals and vitamins. It has various applications in various industries such as food and beverages. It is widely used in bakeries and snack industries. It has various health benefit associated with it such as plunge in the cholesterol level as well as it also improves the immune system of the body.

Market Drivers:

The purpose floors has high protein content which drives the market growth

Healthy food ingredients demand has increased which boosts the market growth

The popularity of protein rich food is fuelling the market growth.

The rising awareness for the protein content of pulse flours is contributing to the market growth

Market Restraints:

The pulse flavour is unpleasant which hinders the market growth

The GM origin product are being prohibited in Europe which is hampering the growth of the market

The fluctuations in the prices of pulse is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Peas

Chickpea

Bean

Lentil

By Application

Food Bakery Extruded Food Meat Products Beverages Other Food Applications

Feed

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Bunge had introduced pulse-based flour. It will be used as a substitute for modified starches and will offer nutritional benefits. It will act as a good source of protein. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company and retained more customers as this product was able to meet the customer’s demand and needs.

In September 2016, Ingredion had launched a unique clean taste pulse flours and proteins in Europe. The company had added VITESSENCE Pulse CT proteins and HOMECRAFT Pulse CT in their product portfolio. These allow higher dosages into low moisture applications such as pasta & snacks and sweet backed goods without any negative impact on the sensory experience or flavours of the product. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company and increased their market share.

Competitive Analysis

Global pulse flours market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pulse flours market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

