Opaque Polymers Market to Reach at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2025 With Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd., Indulor Chemie GmbH, Interpolymer Corporation, Junneng Chemical
Global Opaque Polymers Market, By Type (Solid Content 30%, Solid Content 40%), By application (Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Detergents) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) The Global Opaque Polymers Market accounted for USD 1.82 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Key Manufacturers:
- Arkema
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- Croda International PLC
- En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd
- Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.
- Indulor Chemie GmbH
- Interpolymer Corporation
- Junneng Chemical
- Organik Kimya A.S.
- Paras Enterprises
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Visen Industries Limited
Market Definition:
Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers engineered mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products. There is a growing demand for rust remover in paints & coatings, personal care and detergents activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.
Major Market Drivers:
- Rising prices of TIO2
- High demand in construction industry for architectural paints
Market Restraint:
- Lesser hiding performance than TIO2
- Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials
Competitive Landscape:
The global opaque polymers market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of type:
- Solid Content 30%
- Solid Content 40%
On the basis of application:
- Paints & Coatings
- Personal Care
- Detergents
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
