Global Opaque Polymers Market, By Type (Solid Content 30%, Solid Content 40%), By application (Paints & Coatings, Personal Care, Detergents) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) The Global Opaque Polymers Market accounted for USD 1.82 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Manufacturers:

Arkema

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Croda International PLC

En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd

Hankuck Latices Co., Ltd.

Indulor Chemie GmbH

Interpolymer Corporation

Junneng Chemical

Organik Kimya A.S.

Paras Enterprises

The DOW Chemical Company

Visen Industries Limited

Market Definition:

Opaque polymer is a styrene acrylic copolymer emulsion to provide the opacity of emulsion paint. The emulsion particle is styrene-acrylic copolymer bead. It is an advanced polymeric opacifiers engineered mainly to improve the efficiency of TiO2. The opaque polymer can provide an effective way to reduce raw material costs and improve hiding in a range of products. There is a growing demand for rust remover in paints & coatings, personal care and detergents activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising prices of TIO2

High demand in construction industry for architectural paints

Market Restraint:

Lesser hiding performance than TIO2

Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Competitive Landscape:

The global opaque polymers market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

Solid Content 30%

Solid Content 40%

On the basis of application:

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Detergents

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

