Naphthalene Derivatives Market Outlook to 2025| Rutgers, Koppers Inc., Clariant, Cromogenia Units, Huntsman Corporation
Naphthalene Derivatives Market accounted for USD 1.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Type (Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts, Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid, Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Naphthols, Phthalic Anhydride, Amino Naphthalene), By End User (Construction, Pharmaceutical, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Agrochemicals), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Key Players:
- BASF
- Rutgers
- Koppers Inc.
- Carbon Tech Group
- Clariant
- Cromogenia Units
- Huntsman Corporation
- JFE Chemical Corporation
- Evonik
- King Industries, Inc
- Akzonobel
- GEO
- Kao Corporation
- PCC SE
- Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd
- Shandong Jufu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
- Epsilon Carbon
- Merck KGaA
- Deza a.s.
- Monument Chemical
- Chemsons Industrial Corporation
- Shandong Wanshan Chemical
- Giovanni Bozzetto Spa
- Among others.
Market Definition:
Naphthalene derivatives act as intermediates for pharmaceutical, rubber, agricultural, photographic, textile chemicals, construction and many more. It is either obtained by petroleum distillation or coal tar. As with the utilization of high purity petroleum derived naphthalene, it has resulted with the abolition of costly pre-purification process.
Major Market Drivers:
- Increase in the application of construction and textile industry
- Improved stand of living
- Rising demand from the agrochemical industry
- Expansion in long lasting coating along with their performance
- Continuous fluctuations in the energy prices
Market Restraint:
- Toxicity nature of naphthalene derivatives
- Inclination towards alternate feedstock
Segmentation:
On the basis of form:
- Liquid Form
- Powder Foam
On the basis of type:
- Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts
- Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid
- Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde
- Naphthols
- Phthalic Anhydride
- Amino Naphthalene
- Others
Alkyl naphthalene sulphonates salts are sub segmented into:
- Sodium Polynaphthalene
- Calcium Polynaphthalene
Naphthols Are Sub Segmented Into:
- Naphthols
- 2- Naphthols
On the basis of end user:
- Construction
- Pharmaceutical
- Paints and Coatings
- Oil and Gas
- Textiles
- Pulp & Paper
- Agrochemicals
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Definition:
Competitive Analysis:
The global naphthalene derivatives market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
