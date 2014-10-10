Naphthalene Derivatives Market accounted for USD 1.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Type (Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts, Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid, Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde, Naphthols, Phthalic Anhydride, Amino Naphthalene), By End User (Construction, Pharmaceutical, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Agrochemicals), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Get Sample Report Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-naphthalene-derivatives-market

Key Players:

BASF

Rutgers

Koppers Inc.

Carbon Tech Group

Clariant

Cromogenia Units

Huntsman Corporation

JFE Chemical Corporation

Evonik

King Industries, Inc

Akzonobel

GEO

Kao Corporation

PCC SE

Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd

Shandong Jufu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd

Epsilon Carbon

Merck KGaA

Deza a.s.

Monument Chemical

Chemsons Industrial Corporation

Shandong Wanshan Chemical

Giovanni Bozzetto Spa

Among others.

Market Definition:

Naphthalene derivatives act as intermediates for pharmaceutical, rubber, agricultural, photographic, textile chemicals, construction and many more. It is either obtained by petroleum distillation or coal tar. As with the utilization of high purity petroleum derived naphthalene, it has resulted with the abolition of costly pre-purification process.

Major Market Drivers:

Increase in the application of construction and textile industry

Improved stand of living

Rising demand from the agrochemical industry

Expansion in long lasting coating along with their performance

Continuous fluctuations in the energy prices

Market Restraint:

Toxicity nature of naphthalene derivatives

Inclination towards alternate feedstock

Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-naphthalene-derivatives-market

Segmentation:

On the basis of form:

Liquid Form

Powder Foam

On the basis of type:

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts

Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid

Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde

Naphthols

Phthalic Anhydride

Amino Naphthalene

Others

Alkyl naphthalene sulphonates salts are sub segmented into:

Sodium Polynaphthalene

Calcium Polynaphthalene

Naphthols Are Sub Segmented Into:

Naphthols

2- Naphthols

On the basis of end user:

Construction

Pharmaceutical

Paints and Coatings

Oil and Gas

Textiles

Pulp & Paper

Agrochemicals

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Definition:

Naphthalene derivatives act as intermediates for pharmaceutical, rubber, agricultural, photographic, textile chemicals, construction and many more. It is either obtained by petroleum distillation or coal tar. As with the utilization of high purity petroleum derived naphthalene, it has resulted with the abolition of costly pre-purification process.

Have Any Query? Ask Ours Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-naphthalene-derivatives-market

Competitive Analysis:

The global naphthalene derivatives market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

View Full Report Visit @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-naphthalene-derivatives-market/