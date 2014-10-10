The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Card Personalization Equipment Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2020 to 2027 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The major players covered in the compostable food service packaging report are Biosphere Industries, LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Eco-Products, Inc., Genpak, BioBag Americas, Inc, International Paper., Novolex, Dart Container Corporation, Good Start Packaging, Be Green Packaging LLC, ecoenclose.com, Huhtamäki, Georgia-Pacific., WestRock Company, Virosac., BioGreen, Elevate Packaging., vegware, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market By Packaging Type (Plates, Trays, Bowls, Cups, Clamshell, Cutlery, Pouches & Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Others), End- User (Chain Restaurants, Non- Chain Restaurants, Chain Café, Non- Chain Café, Delivery Catering, Independent Sellers & Kiosks, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market

Compostable food service packaging market is expected to reach USD 33.11 million by 2027 growing at a rate of 7.90%in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Growing awareness about the negative impact of plastics and increasing adoption of foodservice disposables are the factors which will drive the growth of this market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Compostable materials are usually similar to the biodegradable materials. A compostable packaging material is made from organic material and contains no plastic. Compostable packaging materials consist of starch based packing peanuts that can be dissolved in water and added to composts for safe disposal.

Increasing number of foodservice establishments and rising adoption of sustainable materials will accelerate the demand for the growth. Growing demand from various end- users will accelerate the market growth. Growing number of international chain café is also expected to impact the market growth. Advancement and development in the packaging industry will also drive the market growth. On the other hand, environmental benefits of compostable food service packaging will also create new opportunities for this market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This compostable food service packaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research automotive plastics market contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Compostable food service packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Compostable food service packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material and end- users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Compostable food service packaging market on the basis of packaging type is segmented into plates, trays, bowls, cups, clamshell, cutlery, pouches & sachets, and others.

Based on material, the compostable food service packaging market is divided into plastic, paper & paperboard, and other. The plastic segment is further divided into Polylactic acid, HLA, PBS, Polybutylene adipate terephthalate, starch blends, and other. The paper & paperboard segment is categorized into coated unbleached, molded fiber, and other.

The compostable food service packaging market is also segmented on the basis of end-user. The end-user is categorized into chain restaurants, non- chain restaurants, chain café, non- chain café, delivery catering, independent stalls & kiosks, and other.

Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

Compostable food service packaging market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by packaging type, material and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in thecompostable food service packaging market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia- Pacific is expected to dominate the compostable food service packaging market because of increasing population and rising awareness among population about the advantages of composite packaging,

The country section of the compostable food service packaging market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Compostable Food Service Packaging Market Share Analysis

Compostable food service packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive plastics market.

Customization Available: Global Compostable Food Service Packaging Market

The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies.

