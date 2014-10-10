Nutritional Beverages Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

The Global Nutritional Beverages Market is expected to reach USD 7.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Chr. Hansen Holding, SGS S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, Bureau Veritas S.A., ALS Ltd, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Asurequality Ltd., TUV Nord Group, DTS Food Laboratories, Qiagen Inc., Covance Inc., NeoMed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, others

The nutritional beverages are non-alcoholic drinks that help in keeping one’s body hydrated and provide overall nutritional benefits. These fortified drinks prevent or helps in addressing health issues across all age groups. They have strengthening ingredients ranging from herbs, vitamins, minerals and amino acids to additional raw fruits and vegetables.

Business of the functional beverages depends highly on the business in the region, as choices differ considerably in taste, colour and size across the globe. For instance in Japan, energy shots, a nutrient-loaded drink comes in small packs, whereas in countries like India and China, large value packs are in trend.

Almost all flavours and ingredients are available due to progression in ingredient and premix formulations. The increase in awareness regarding nutritional benefits of food and beverages in the market are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories),

(Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories), By Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Others),

(Beverages, Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Sauces, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Research Methodology: Global Nutritional Beverages Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Global implementation of nutrition labelling and claims regulations

Growth of nutritional and dietary supplement industries has increased the demand for nutritional analysis services

Changing consumer buying behaviour due to nutritional labelling on products.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries.

Nutritional analysis and labelling are time- and cost-consuming activities for manufacturers

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Nutritional Beverages Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Nutritional Beverages market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Nutritional Beverages market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Nutritional Beverages market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Nutritional Beverages Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

