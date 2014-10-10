Ceramic Tiles Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Corona Vitrified; Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv; RAK CERAMICS; MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.; Grupo Lamosa; Cerâmica Carmelo Fior; CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.; Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.; GranitiFiandre S.p.A.; Grupo Fragnani; others

Ceramic tiles are flooring or wall construction products that are produced from minerals such as clay, silica sand and provide an enhanced aesthetic appeal to a household or commercial spaces. The raw materials are processed with different methods such as mixing, drying and formulation of the mixture in a tile shape.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand),

(Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial),

(Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial), Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting),

(Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting), Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others),

(Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others), Application (Wall, Floor, Others),

(Wall, Floor, Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial),

(Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.

In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ceramic tiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ceramic tiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Ceramic Tiles Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Ceramic Tiles market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Ceramic Tiles market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Ceramic Tiles market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Ceramic Tiles Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

