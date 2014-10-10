Suncare Products Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

This Market report is an exceptional report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Global Suncare Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand among consumer for anti- ageing product is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are NEW AVON LLC, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf, BLISTEX INC., Clarins, Coty, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LOreal, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Lotus Herbals Limited, Procter & Gamble., Burt’s Bees.

Suncare products are usually applied in skin so that they can protect it from the harmful effects of UV rays. They are used by large number of population so that they can keep their skin brighter and healthy. These products are available in the form of powder, cream, gel, lotion, wipes etc. These days there is demand for anti- ageing cream among consumer which is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Type (Sun Protection, After Sun, Self- Tanning),

(Sun Protection, After Sun, Self- Tanning), Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray, Colored),

(Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray, Colored), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Departmental Store, Direct Sales, Discount Stores, Drug Stores, Salons, Speciality Stores, Other Channels),

(Online Stores, Departmental Store, Direct Sales, Discount Stores, Drug Stores, Salons, Speciality Stores, Other Channels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In April 2016, Lotus Herbal announced the launch of their new sun care afe Sun Whitening+ Long Last Sunblock SPF 40|PA+++ to protect the skin from the harmful effects of sun and also make the skin radiant and lightening. They are enriched with Vitamin E. carrot and aloe vera extracts. It also protects the skin from harmful effect of UVA and UVB rays.

In March 2018, Lancaster announced the launch of their two new ranges Sun Sensitive and 365. Sun sensitive consist of five new products- Sun Sensitive Compact invisible cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive BB cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive comforting face cream SPF 50+, Sun Sensitive softening body milk SPF 50 & SPF 30 and Tan Maximizer. They are suitable for all skin types and soften, moisturize and improve the skin texture.

Competitive Analysis:

Global suncare products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of suncare products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Suncare Products Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Suncare Products market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Suncare Products market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Suncare Products market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Suncare Products Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

