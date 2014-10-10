Asia-Pacific Plant-Based Beverages Market In-depth Analysis 2019-2026

Plant-based beverages have created a huge space among the consumers who require nutrients in their regular diets. The non-dairy beverages are known to have high amount of minerals, vitamins, fibres, and other phytonutrients, giving all the nutritional benefits to the consumers. Plant-based beverages are widely used by the consumers who prefer variety of flavours and taste in their milk.

Also, there are people who are intolerant or allergic to dairy milk because of which they lack in getting dairy nutrients. For them, plant-based nutrients can be the best choice, giving all the required nutrients similar to that of dairy products.

Topmost Outstanding Market Players are Blue Diamond Growers, DANONE SA, Hain Celestial, Pureharvest, SunOpta, Want Want China Holdings Limited, Kikkoman Corporation, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, THE COCA COLA COMPANY, Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc., Troll Bridge Creek, Pepsi Co., CSC BRANDS, L.P. and BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.

By Type (Milk, Others),

(Milk, Others), Source (Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others),

(Almond, Soy, Coconut, Rice and Others), Function (Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others),

(Cardiovascular Health, Cancer Prevention, Bone Health, Lactose Free Alternative and Others), Countries (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

In November 2014, Tradisi Foods has signed an agreement with Green Eets Fine Food Importers in order to sell their products to the Australian customers. Green Eets Fine Food is an Australian based company, who is an importer of fine goods. This expansion will help Troll Bridge Creek to penetrate into the global market.

