The global biobanks market was valued at USD 178.04 million in 2014 and is projected to reach USD 240.07 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2019.

Global Biobanks Market- Market Dynamics

The report details several driving and restraining factors for the global biobanks market. Some of them are listed below.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/219621

Drivers

The vision of personalized medicine

Poor productivity rate of the pharmaceutical industry with respect to the new drug approvals

Need to contain the ever-increasing healthcare costs

Research and development processes from early discovery through clinical trials

Advances in regenerative medicine, drug discovery and biobanking techniques

Restraints

Privacy, confidentiality and surveillance issues

Access policies and procedures

Regulation-based issues with biobanking procedures

Fear of privatization

Lack of proper governance

Storage problems

Cost competitive procedures

The report segments the market on the basis of type, equipment, application and geography.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into optimized pre-formulated media and non-optimized isotonic formulated media

On the basis of equipment, the market is segmented into refrigerators, ice machines, freezers, cryogenic storage systems, alarm monitoring systems, and LN2 supply tanks

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drug discovery, biobanking procedures, and regenerative medicine

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America (U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Spain), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and South Korea), and the Rest of the World.

From the geographical point of view, the US has the largest market share, followed by the European market. Recent developments in this market have also contributed to the growth of the emerging markets. They are expected to show stiff competition to the developed economies.

However, the rapid growth in the population of the Asia-Pacific countries is expected to affect the market of the developed countries. Europe is the largest biorepositories market due to the huge demand from the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, the U.K., and among other countries.

Some of the key players in the market are:

Core Dynamics Ltd.

Atlanta Biologicals

Biolife Solutions

Bioniche Pharma USA LLC

Cell & Tissue Systems LLC

Essential Pharmaceuticals

Key Deliverables in the Study

Market analysis for the biobanks market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on the global and regional scale.

Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.

Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.

Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.

Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the biobanks market on both global and regional scale.

A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.

A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.

Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-biobanks-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2017-2022

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Study Phases

2.3.1 Secondary Research

2.3.2 Discussion Guide

2.3.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Model

2.3.4 Expert Validation

2.4 Study timeline

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Drivers

4.2.1.1 Investment by government & non- government organizations

4.2.1.2 Rise in Chronic Diseases

4.2.1.3 Advances in Regenerative medicine

4.2.1.4 Advances in Drug Discovery& development

4.2.2 Market Restraint

4.2.2.1 Regulatory Issues

4.2.2.2 Storage Problems

4.2.2.3 High cost techniques

4.2.3 Market Opportunities

4.2.4 Market Challenges

4.2.5 Porter's five force analysis

4.2.5.1 Threat to new entrant

4.2.5.2 Internal Rivalry

4.2.5.3 Buyer Bargaining Power

4.2.5.4 Supplier Bargaining Power

4.2.5.5 Threats of substitutes

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Market segmentation by Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic storage systems

5.1.1.1 Freezers

5.1.1.2 Refrigerators

5.1.1.3 Others

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Consumables

5.2 Market by sample type

5.2.1 Human tissues

5.2.2 Stem cells

5.2.3 Cord Banking

5.2.4 DNA/ RNA

5.2.5 Biofluids

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Market segmentation by application

5.3.1 Regenerative medicine

5.3.2 Drug Discovery

5.3.3 Disease Research

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Market Segmentation By geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain & Portugal

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of Latin America

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Agreements, Collaboration, and Partnerships

6.3 New Product Launches

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.2 VWR Corporation

7.3 Beckman Coulter

7.4 BioCision

7.5 Taylor-Wharton

7.6 BioStorage Technologies

7.7 DNA Genotek Inc.

7.8 Cryo Bio Systems

7.9 CryoXtract

7.10 Tissue Solutions

7.11 Stemcell Technologies Inc

7.12 Tecan

8. Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Sources

8.3 Bibliography

8.4 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/219621

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155